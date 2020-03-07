The Memphis Grizzlies End Road Trip With A Tough Loss To The Dallas Mavericks

Winners of three straight games overall, the Memphis Grizzlies came into their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks looking to go 3-0 on their latest road trip. The Mavericks would spoil that plan as they evaporated a Grizzlies second-quarter lead and went on to run away with the Grizzlies in the second half.

My Thoughts On The Grizzlies Loss

Behind an 18-5 run in the second quarter, Memphis took a 37-33 lead. Dallas would respond with a 23-4 run to take a 56-41 lead. The Mavericks dominated the third quarter 34-16 and had a commanding 30 point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Kristaps Porzingis was a menace to the Grizzlies frontcourt as he led all players with 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Mavericks would defeat the Grizzlies easily 121-96. The combination of Kyle Anderson, Jonas Valanciunas, and Gorgui Dieng was no match for the versatile big, who showcased his multiple talents for the majority of the night, including 11 points during the second-quarter run that opened up the game. Players like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke were definitely missed to throw a change of pace at him defensively.

Luka Doncic, who was questionable before the game with an illness, played and scored 21 points to add to his 4 rebounds and 6 assists. Josh Jackson led the Grizzlies with 16 points, Dillon Brooks had 15 and Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points with 11 rebounds.

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins would discuss the loss after the game.

“Great game by the Mavericks—they competed really, really hard," said Jenkins. Shot it really great. Our defense kind of let us down in that first quarter, and at the start of the fourth quarter—got to get better.”

Ja Morant, who finished with 11 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds, spoke on things that the team can take away from last night's game for the future.

“A lot," said Morant. "We gotta learn from it. Tough one on the road, the end of a road trip. We get to go back home and play in front of our fans tomorrow, try and come up with a win.”

Morant also had his first game against Dallas Mavericks superstar gueard Luka Doncic. He would share his thoughts on playing against players of Doncic's caliber.

“That’s what I came here for," said Morant. "My goal to do. It’s my job to play against the best, play this game. I’m just happy to be here.”

The Grizzlies (31-32) return home today to take on the Atlanta Hawks (19-45) in a back to back.

