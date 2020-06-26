AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

Memphis Grizzlies Players Salute Vince Carter  As He Retires After 22 NBA Seasons

Anthony Sain

Vince Carter officially retired on Thursday after finishing his season with the Atlanta Hawks.  Carter, who is the first player to ever play in four different decades, played for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2014-2017.  Current Grizzlies stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. would pay respect to Carter via Twitter.

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know your opinion on the NBA trying to resume play. Do you think that the “bubble campus idea will work? Do you think it will be safe? Will it be worth the risk? Is it a distraction to the progress that has been made by all of the recent protests? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Follow Our New Social Media Manager and Community Initiative Reporter

Carmen Darden - @charm_carm_GRZ

Follow Our Grizzlies Columnist

Liaudwin Seaberry Jr. - @liaudwin

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: AllGrizzlies or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Memphis Hustle' Jarrod Uthoff and Dusty Hannahs named to NBA All G-League Teams

Jarrod Uthoff and Dusty Hannahs were named to the NBA All G-League teams today. Both Memphis Hustle players spent time on the Memphis Grizzlies main roster this season. Uthoff was named to the first-team while Hannahs was a third-team selection. Uthoff was named to the first-team while Hannahs was a third-team selection.

Anthony Sain

NBA COVID-19 Test Results Are In And Are Very Promising

All 30 NBA teams began testing their players for COVID-19 on Tuesday and today the results came out with relatively surprising results. 16 out of the 302 players tested had positive results, which is less than expected.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Distributed 'Believe Memphis' Face Mask To MVP Season Ticker Holders

With a car-line wrapped around the FedEx Forum this morning, the Memphis Grizzlies distributed their 'Believe Memphis' face masks to MVP season ticket holders. Their mascot 'Grizz' did the honor of passing out the mask while the team had a DJ and a festive atmosphere provided as they did their part to promote health and safety to its fans.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant involved in the merger of two sports agencies

Ja Morant, who signed with Tandem Sports and Entertainment, is now a part of a larger group of NBA clientele as Tandem has now merged with Spanish based You First Sports.

Anthony Sain

Podcast: Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies with Evan Barnes from The Commercial Appeal

I had a chance to hop on a podcast interview with Evan Barnes, Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer for the Commercial Appeal, yesterday and we discussed the NBA's resumption plans in the 'bubble campus.' Is it safe? Will it be a distraction from the progress of the #BlackLivesMatter protests? We also discussed the difference between covering college football for Evan compared to the NBA as well as what he thinks about life in the Bluff City!

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sport's Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason And John Show 929 ESPN - 6-23-20

I was guest on the Jason and John Show yesterday as we discussed the NBA beginning to test players for COVID-19 before entering the "bubble campus," what the Grizzlies rotations might be like on the wing and addressed the issue of a lack of representation in sports media from African-Americans in response to Bill Simmons comments.

Anthony Sain

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Test Positive For COVID-19

Denver Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic tested positive for COVID-19 in Serbia last week and now his return to the US is delayed. Jokic is asymptomatic and is expected to be cleared for reentry within a week.

Anthony Sain

Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley Says That He Will Opt-Out Of Playing When The NBA Season Resumes

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Los Angeles Lakers' guard Avery Bradley has decided to not play in Orlando when the NBA resumes its season on July 31st.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Promote A Healthy City With Their 'Believe Memphis' Masks Initiative

"Believe Memphis" has become more than a rallying cry for fan's belief in the success of the Memphis Grizzlies; it is also a commitment from the Grizzles organization to showcase their belief in a healthy and safe community.

Carmen Darden

Memphis Grizzlies' Youth Basketball Program Named As Finalist For Jr. NBA Program Of The Year

The Arkansas Greyhounds, an affiliate team of the Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball, is being recognized as one of the six finalists for the Jr. NBA Program of the Year. Making them the second Grizzlies' affiliate team to do so.

Carmen Darden