NBA Legend's Imitation of Ja Morant's New Celebration Goes Viral
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is going viral for a new celebration that has fans talking all across social media. The 25-year-old has been making headlines for displaying a series of celebrations over the Grizzlies' last few games, starting with making finger guns in recent games against the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.
From there, the NBA fined Morant $75,000. After that, in Memphis' most recent win against the Charlotte Hornets, Morant imitated throwing a grenade into the crowd after a made basket, which got even more attention on social media.
The recent buzz has reached the attention of Hall-of-Famer Dirk Nowitzki, who was in attendance for the Dallas Mavericks' matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers last night. The game held great significance, as it was Luka Doncic's first contest against his former team in the American Airlines Center. The Slovenian put up an incredible 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals in the 112-97 win.
Nowitzki was caught on camera mimicking Morant's grenade celebration next to NBA reporter Taylor Rooks, who was also taking part in the fun. Rooks was making finger guns, as the two took a selfie together.
The clip went viral on X, showing Nowitzki and Rooks having fun with the situation, despite the league punishing Morant. The point guard is trying to will Memphis to a playoff berth in a tight Western Conference playoff race, averaging 23.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. The Grizzlies are a half-game ahead of the Warriors for the sixth seed, which would avoid the Play-In Tournament.