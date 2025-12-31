The Next Chapter in Memphis: Ja Morant and the trust in Coach Iisalo

As the Memphis Grizzlies look ahead toward 2026, two pillars stand out in shaping the franchise’s direction: the star power of Ja Morant and the growing organizational confidence in head coach Tuomas Iisalo. Together, they represent both the identity and the ambition of a team intent on reestablishing itself as a long-term contender.

Of course fans remember that fateful halloween night earlier this season when the Grizzlies faced off against the Lakers. In that game everything seemed to be copacetic. The Grizzlies were leading the game at the half however in the 2nd half, Ja Morant appeared to be very disinterested in the remainder of the game, seeming to be mentally checked out and wasn’t competing at all and the Grizzlies eventually lost the game 117-112.

The biggest story from that game was the apparent riff between Ja and Coach Iisalo as words were exchanged between the two of them in regards to Coach Iisalo perceived perception of JA’s half hearted play on the court and the team went into a tailspin after that game losing nine of their next ten games.

The team has since rebounded from the spat between the team’s best player and head coach as the Grizz are currently sitting in 9th place in the Western Conference while hovering around the .500 mark. It now appears this Grizzlies team has settled into Coach Iisalo’s unique substitution patterns that he brought with him over from Europe.

The coach has support from up top

The front office has consistently signaled belief that they have optimism in Coach Iisalo’s philosophies.

Known for his innovative offensive concepts, player development focus, and calm but demanding presence, Iisalo has slowly but surely earned the respect within the locker room and the organization. His system prioritizes pace, spacing, and decision-making—an approach that maximizes Morant’s strengths while also empowering role players to contribute consistently. Players have responded to the clarity and accountability he brings, a key factor in building sustainability rather than short-term success.

Looking toward 2026, the Grizzlies appear committed to continuity. Rather than chasing constant change, the organization has shown trust in Iisalo’s long-term vision and his ability to adapt at the NBA level. That trust is reflected in roster planning, player development timelines, and a shared belief that growth often comes from stability. The coaching staff’s emphasis on preparation and versatility has also helped the team navigate injuries and lineup changes without losing its identity.

Ultimately, the partnership between Morant and Iisalo may define the Grizzlies’ next era. If Morant continues to mature as a franchise leader and Iisalo’s system keeps evolving, Memphis has a clear path forward. With confidence in both its star and its coach, the team heads toward 2026 focused, aligned, and quietly ambitious.