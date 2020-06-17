PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason And John Show - 6/16/20

AllGrizzlies
I was a guest on the Jason and John Show on 929 FM ESPN and we discussed various topics including if the NBA's return to play can be counter-productive to the progress created from the recent protests for social justice, Ja Morant playing pickup games with local players and we had a #SainNBAConspiracyTheory 

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Jazz' Ed Davis Speaks Out On Players Who Oppose The NBA Season Resuming

In an interview with Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, Utah Jazz forward Ed Davis opened up and shared his opinion on the thoughts that have been shared by Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard recently about how players should consider not playing in the games scheduled in Orlando to resume the season due to them possibly being a distraction to the recent protests. Davis candidly disagreed with his fellow players noting that all players are not in the same position financially.

Anthony Sain

NBA To Administer Medical Questionaire To All Participants In Leagues Return

According to a report from Shams Charania from the Athletic, in an effort to place even more of a focus on all possible participants in the NBA's "bubble campus," the league will administer a medical questionnaire to gauge the health of all participants as well as determine what their participation level can be.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On Sports 56 Mornings With Peter And CJ

I was a guest on Sports 56 Mornings with Peter Edminston and CJ Hurt today and we discussed the hot topic of certain NBA players led by Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley feel like the NBA could be counterproductive or a distraction to the recent progress towards racial equality. It was a fantastic debate where there is truly only one side - justice and equality for all people of color.

Anthony Sain

The WNBA Announces Plans To Begin Their Season In July

The WNBA announced today that they will begin their season this July at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. It will be a 22-game season with their traditional playoff format set to begin in October.

Anthony Sain

Three Names Have Risen To The Top For The Detroit Pistons General Manager Job

The Detroit Pistons have been in pursuit of a new general manager for the past month or so and according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, three names have emerged at the top.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies With Drew Hill From The Daily Memphian

Drew Hill recently took over as the Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer for the Daily Memphian and he joined me for a fun podcast discussing his new gig with the DM as well as what he looks forward to covering the Grizz and the difference between covering college basketball and the NBA. We also chopped it up about his article about the budding mentorship between Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant and top high school recruit Kennedy Chandler.

Anthony Sain

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says That He Thinks That The NBA's "Bubble Campus" Idea Can Work

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that he approves of the NBA's plan to resume play and suggests that other sports copy the same formula. He applauded the league's effort to place the safety of the players as a paramount over anything else.

Anthony Sain

Several NBA Players Approaching Free-Agency Are Seeking Insurance In Case Of Incidents In Orlando

With life-changing money on the line for players like Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Jason Tatum of the Boston Celtics, the unexpected issues that can come from playing in the NBA's "bubble campus" can be fearful. The players are now seeking the possibility of a league-financed insurance policy in the event of COVID-19 or other career-threatening illnesses or injuries.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Takes Bold Stance Against A Confederate Statue In Murray, Kentucky

Ja Morant was already the pride of Murray, Kentucky - the city where he played college basketball for two seasons at Murray State University but with his latest stance taken against a confederate statue located downtown, he has shown his civic responsibility as well as being a legend on the court for the Racers.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Breaks The Internet With Dunk Over 7 Foot Moussa Cisse

In a recent pickup game involving several Memphis area college players, high school recruits, former and current professional players, Memphis Grizzlies rookie star guard Ja Morant set the internet ablaze with his dunk over Mousa Cisse, a seven-foot top high school prospect in the nation.

Anthony Sain