Will Luka Doncic and Ja Morant Finally Face-Off When The Memphis Grizzlies Take On The Dallas Mavericks?

Anthony Sain

MVP Candidate Luka Doncic and Rookie of the Year Candidate Ja Morant are yet to face each other this season in their previous two matchups. With information being reported that Doncic is questionable for tonight's matchup, NBA fans may still have to wait for one of the marquee matchups between two of the league's young stars.

My Thoughts On Luka Doncic Being Questionable For Tonight's Game

It was reported yesterday that Luka Doncic (illness), along with J.J. Barea, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are all questionable for tonight's game.  In the event that Doncic doesn't play, it will be the second straight game against the Grizzlies where he is unavailable.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant missed the two teams' first matchup on November 9, due to load management.  The Mavericks won that game 138-122.  Luka Doncic missed the next game on February 5, with an ankle injury.  The Grizzlies won that matchup 121-107.  The two teams have one final matchup scheduled for April 3, in the event that Doncic can't go tonight.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Scoreboard Watching and Memphis Grizzlies Magic Numbers: Aftermath From 3-4-20

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of a heated playoff battle in the NBA Western Conference with only 20 games remaining. They are currently in 8th place with four teams including the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans all in close pursuit. Let's take a look at last night's results and how they affect the Grizzlies. The Memphis Grizzlies are currently 31-31. Their "magic number" that is notated beside every team in their playoff race is the combined number of Memphis wins and losses for the given team that is needed for them to be eliminated from playoff contention.

Anthony Sain

Jaren Jackson Jr. Could Be Returning To The Fold Very Soon For The Memphis Grizzlies

It was reported by Mike Wallace of Grind City Media Wednesday evening before the Grizzlies matchup with the Brooklyn Nets that Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins provided a medical update on Jaren Jackson Jr.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Run Away With The Brooklyn Nets In Historic Fashion

Only one day removed from a 39 point win against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies can into the Barclay Center on Wednesday evening and gave the host Brooklyn Nets an equal opportunity 39 point, 118-79 loss as well. Shorthanded and oddly cast, this hungry young Grizzlies team is finding a way to win and win convincingly.

Anthony Sain

A Halfcourt Basketball League? Let The Domination Begin For Former Memphis Grizzlies Legend Zach Randolph In The Big 3

It was announced this morning by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that former Memphis Grizzlies legendary power forward, Zach Randolph will be playing for the Trilogy of the Big 3 league. The Big 3 is a half-court based league that showcases former player and for a player like Randolph who feasted in the paint, it should be expected to see 'Papa Bear' continue to eat in a dominating fashion.

Anthony Sain

Scoreboard Watching and Memphis Grizzlies Magic Numbers: Aftermath From 3-3-20

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of a heated playoff battle in the NBA Western Conference with only 21 games remaining. They are currently in 8th place with four teams including the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans all in close pursuit. Let's take a look at last nights results and how they effect the Grizzlies.

Anthony Sain

Anthony Tolliver Gets His Name Called Early And Shines In Debut With Memphis Grizzlies

Literally hours after signing a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, veteran forward Anthony Tolliver entered the game in the first quarter of their 127-88 win over the Atlanta Hawks. He would finish the game with 12 points and 3 rebounds in 19 minutes.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Crush The Atlanta Hawks On The Road With Balanced Effort

With nine players scoring in double figures and 72 points coming from their bench, the Grizzlies used a balanced attack to win convincingly against the Atlanta Hawks, 127-88. The 39 point margin of victory was also the second-highest in franchise history.

Anthony Sain

Anthony Tolliver Signs 10-Day Contract With The Memphis Grizzlies; Jordan Bell Waived

After the Sacramento Kings decided to waive and buyout the contract of Anthony Tolliver, many teams contended for his services. Today the eleven year veteran decided to sign a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks Game Day Videos: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant spoke to the media today after his team conducted shoot around in preparation for their road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks Game Day Videos: Taylor Jenkins

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media today after his team conducted shoot around in preparation for their road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Anthony Sain