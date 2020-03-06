Will Luka Doncic and Ja Morant Finally Face-Off When The Memphis Grizzlies Take On The Dallas Mavericks?

MVP Candidate Luka Doncic and Rookie of the Year Candidate Ja Morant are yet to face each other this season in their previous two matchups. With information being reported that Doncic is questionable for tonight's matchup, NBA fans may still have to wait for one of the marquee matchups between two of the league's young stars.

My Thoughts On Luka Doncic Being Questionable For Tonight's Game

It was reported yesterday that Luka Doncic (illness), along with J.J. Barea, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are all questionable for tonight's game. In the event that Doncic doesn't play, it will be the second straight game against the Grizzlies where he is unavailable.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant missed the two teams' first matchup on November 9, due to load management. The Mavericks won that game 138-122. Luka Doncic missed the next game on February 5, with an ankle injury. The Grizzlies won that matchup 121-107. The two teams have one final matchup scheduled for April 3, in the event that Doncic can't go tonight.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

