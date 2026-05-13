The writing may finally be on the wall for the Memphis Grizzlies. After years of trying to build around Ja Morant, it feels like the franchise could be headed toward a full reset. Between roster changes, inconsistency, and the growing rumors surrounding Morant’s future, Memphis now suddenly finds itself in a position that could completely reshape the next decade of the franchise. The Grizzlies jumped up three spots in the 2026 NBA Draft lottery to land the No. 3 overall pick in what many analysts are calling one of the deepest drafts in years. The Grizzlies now have a massive opportunity.

If Memphis truly decides to move on from Morant and begin a new era, the player they should target is Darryn Peterson out of Kansas.

Why Darryn Peterson Fits the Grizzlies Perfectly

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Peterson has all the tools to become the face of a franchise. The 6-foot-6 combo guard brings elite size for a lead creator, something NBA teams covet more than ever in today’s league. He can play both on and off the ball, create his own shot, attack downhill, and score from all three levels. Peterson averaged over 20 points per game during his freshman season at Kansas while showing flashes of being a true two-way star.

What makes Peterson such an intriguing fit in Memphis is that he gives the Grizzlies a completely different kind of foundation to build around. Morant’s explosiveness and athleticism made him one of the most electric guards in basketball, but Peterson offers a more modern, versatile style that could age better over time. His size allows him to defend multiple positions, and offensively, he plays with pace, patience, and advanced shot creation ability.

Memphis Suddenly Has an Exciting Young Core

The Grizzlies could suddenly pivot into one of the more exciting young rebuilding teams in the NBA. Imagine a young core built around Peterson, Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, and GG Jackson. Memphis would have size, scoring upside, and long-term flexibility moving forward. Edey gives them a massive interior presence, while Peterson would immediately become the offensive engine and perimeter creator the franchise could grow with for years.

The Grizzlies could also use a potential Ja Morant trade to continue stacking future draft assets and young players to accelerate the rebuild.

The Thunder and Pistons Have Already Shown the Blueprint

Memphis may need to take a step back before they can truly move forward again, which is why they will trade Ja Morant this summer. The blueprint is already in place across the league. The Oklahoma City Thunder committed to a rebuild, accumulated young talent, added veterans at the right time, and are now one of the best teams in basketball. The Detroit Pistons stayed patient with their young core and finally started surrounding them with veterans and structure. The San Antonio Spurs are doing the same around Victor Wembanyama.

Rather than trying to remain stuck in the middle of the Western Conference, the Grizzlies could embrace a youth movement, accumulate more assets in a potential Morant trade, and slowly rebuild the roster the right way.

Darryn Peterson Could Be the Face of the Next Era

Peterson would give Memphis a potential franchise centerpiece to start that journey. In a loaded 2026 NBA Draft class that includes names like AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, Peterson still looks every bit like a future NBA superstar. For the Grizzlies, this may not just be about replacing Ja Morant. It may be about starting the next era of Memphis basketball.