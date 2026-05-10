The Memphis Grizzlies received the third overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery. This is the seventh time in franchise history it will pick in the top three.

The NBA Draft Lottery 2026 Results! pic.twitter.com/z1VNqyDCYY — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2026

This will be Memphis’ highest pick since 2019, when it selected Ja Morant at No. 2 overall.

The Grizzlies have a chance to draft a franchise-altering player. The 2026 draft class is regarded as one of the best classes of freshmen of all time. Here are the four names that will be mentioned for the third pick in the coming weeks, leading up to the draft.

Duke F Cameron Boozer

Boozer could be the safest prospect in the 2026 class. At 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, he profiles as a player who can do about everything on the floor.

He had hyper-efficient shooting splits at 56/39/79 en route to winning national player of the year as a 19-year-old freshman.

The caveat with Boozer is his true upside.

Scouts and analysts worry about his lack of above-the-rim athleticism, which could cause him to fall into a tweener role between a 4 and 5 man as a pro.

Boozer’s versatility makes him the type of prospect that could fit on different teams in different ways. For Memphis, he would fit like a glove at the 4 next to Zach Edey.

His do-it-all, fundamentally sound playstyle allows him to slot into several different roles as a pro. While it may not be as clear as Dybantsa or Peterson, Boozer feels like the safest of the top three prospects.

North Carolina F Caleb Wilson

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson is the first player in the second tier of prospects behind Dybantsa, Peterson and Boozer, according to most big boards

His season was cut short due to a wrist injury, but he was sensational when he played. The freshman averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and was named second-team All-American.

Wilson has the upside to fall closer to the top three in the draft than the next tier of Darius Acuff, Kingston Flemings and Keaton Wagler. At 6-foot-10, he possesses scary athleticism.

His two-way potential is through the roof. He has the combination of size and quickness to be a switchable defender across all five positions.

Offensively, he is a high flyer and it feels like he dunks everything. The three-point shot is a work in progress. Wilson shot just 25.9 percent from three on only 27 attempts. He is good, however, from mid-range and has good enough-looking mechanics that are encouraging for the development of his outside shot.

For Memphis, Wilson fills a hole defensively at the four after trading Jaren Jackson Jr. at the trade deadline. He is not a 1:1 fill-in because he is not the shot blocker Jackson is. However, he is more useful on the ball.

BYU F AJ Dybantsa

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives against Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie (10) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dybantsa is the most popular No.1 overall pick in most mock drafts, so it is unlikely he makes it to the Grizzlies' pick. The 19-year-old freshman averaged 25.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Cougars.

He shot 51 percent from the field on very high volume at 17.3 field goal attempts per game and was named first-team All-American by every outlet.

Dybantsa did most of his scoring from the mid-range with BYU. His combination of size and skill puts his upside through the roof as a scorer.

Defensively, Dybantsa possesses a combination of size, motor, length and quickness to be a plus defender, especially on the ball. Ideally, he develops into one of the league’s most prolific scorers while being a true two-way threat that can switch 1 through 4.

Assuming Ja Morant is moved, Dybantsa would step into the Grizzlies’ starting lineup right away as the No. 1 option offensively. He is the type of player who would change the future of the franchise.

Kansas G Darryn Peterson

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots against St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Peterson has arguably the most upside of any prospect in the draft. He is regarded as one of the top two-guard prospects of all time.

The 6-foot-5 Peterson averaged 20 points per game, shooting 38 percent from three on seven attempts per contest.

The major catch with Peterson is that he regularly took himself out of games and missed time due to chronic cramping. He has since attributed the cramps to creatine intake.

Peterson has the makeup of the type of guard that engineers elite NBA offenses. His combination of size, athleticism and skill is the prototype for what teams look for in a lead guard.

Many scouts and analysts agree that what he put on tape at Kansas does not represent what he really is as a player. Injuries aside, Peterson should excite a fanbase just as much, if not more than Dybantsa.

Peterson, like Dybantsa, would immediately take the role of the No. 1 option offensively for Memphis, assuming Morant is out of the picture.