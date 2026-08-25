ESPN and The Athletic each published preseason standings and power rankings, respectively, on Monday.

ESPN's NBA Insiders took a crack at predicting the standings for the 2026-27 NBA season, and they projected Memphis to finish the season in 13th place, ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, in the Western Conference at 27-55.

"The Grizzlies and Kings are relying heavily on rookie lottery picks Cameron Boozer and Darius Acuff Jr., respectively," the insiders said. "Both franchises anticipate growing pains after committing to building around young cores."

That result would certainly be disappointing. The Grizzlies are entering its first full season of a rebuild, so winning 27 games does not sound like some huge letdown. However, there has been optimism relative to expectations from the media about the team.

I love what the Memphis Grizzlies are building. Cam Boozer, Cedric Coward, Zach Edey. One hell of a trio to lead a deep, talented young roster. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) June 24, 2026

The Athletic's Law Murray released preseason NBA power rankings, and ranked the Grizzlies 26th. The only teams behind Memphis were Sacramento, New Orleans, the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN said the Grizzlies' reliance on a rookie is part of why it projects a 13th-place finish. Murray said Boozer is his rookie of the year favorite, but cited health as a reason why he is not high on Memphis.

"His competition for touches and shots are Ty Jerome and Jerami Grant, two players who don’t have the best track record of playing full seasons," Murray said. "Stewart and Post are the new centers, with starter Zach Edey needing to show he is healthy after his ankle and elbow surgeries."

As Grizzlies fans know, health is a valid concern with the team after being heavily ravaged by injuries in 2023-24 and 2025-26. Jerome played just 15 games last season and Grant has gone through plenty of bumps and bruises throughout his career.

Edey played in only 11 games last season, and Stewart, who many are excited about, has appeared in fewer than 60 games in three of his six NBA seasons.

year-two Zach Edey: interior force pic.twitter.com/hKIDFMS9Gl — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) December 1, 2025

If the Grizzlies can stay moderately healthy, there is reason to believe it can compete for a top-10 finish in the West. A core of Boozer, Cedric Coward, Edey and Jerome staying moderately healthy would do wonders. There is also enough depth in Grant, Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer and Scotty Pippen Jr. to justify projecting Memphis to win more than 27 games this season.

I wrote on July 29 that I think the Grizzlies are closer to the group of teams in the play-in mix, like the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, than to the bottom with the Pelicans, Kings and Clippers. If the Grizzlies can roll its best lineups out consistently, there is good reason to expect that to be true.