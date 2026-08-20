Assessing Ty Jerome's future with the Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome was one of the few bright spots for the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

The Grizzlies signed him to a three-year, $27.6 million contract in the summer of 2025 after Jerome finished third place in Sixth Man of the Year voting with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The seventh-year guard averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 assists per game on impressive splits of 47/42/88. The caveat with Jerome's season was his availability. He played just 15 games, mainly due to a calf injury that delayed his Grizzlies debut until Feb. 2.

Elite efficiency, with flaws elsewhere

Jerome has shown he can sustain his elite efficiency over a full season. He had shooting splits of 52/44/87 with Cleveland in 2024-25 and played in 70 games. A full season of Jerome playing starter-level minutes and producing at the same level of efficiency equates to a very high-level offensive player.

In 15 games last season before getting injured, Ty Jerome led the entire NBA in points created per 100 possessions…



Not crazy to think there’s potential for him scaling his game up and being a really good starter if he can stay on the court. Nasty game. pic.twitter.com/Sf6GPBKGK4 — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) June 30, 2026

With that said, the availability has been an issue outside of 2025-26. He played in only two games with Cleveland in 2023-24 due to ankle surgery. Jerome has also struggled as a defender due to his lack of elite athleticism. Offensively, it is not a problem since Jerome relies on shotmaking and pace to get to his spots.

How good is Jerome, really?

HoopsHype's Frank Urbina ranked the top 27 point guards in the NBA, and Jerome was not on that list.

Ty Jerome was left off @hoopshype's Top 27 Point Guards list



Which of these players can he pass by the end of next season?



21. Payton Pritchard (BOS)

22. Immanuel Quickley (TOR)

23. Jeremiah Fears (NOP)

24. Anthony Black (ORL)

25. Jalen Suggs (ORL)

26. Jrue Holiday (POR)

27.… pic.twitter.com/MeRQA5nqrW — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) August 19, 2026

Jerome certainly has a case to be ahead of guys like Fred VanVleet and Jeremiah Fears. However, when looking at the rest of the list it is difficult to justify having Jerome ahead of most of the other point guards.

A lot of that has to do with Jerome's availability. If he were a 20-and-5 player with near 50/40/90 splits for a full season, he would shoot up the list.

Notably, Ja Morant is at No. 20 on HoopsHype's list. Availability is a part of that ranking as well. Still, there is also a conversation to be had about Morant's drop-off in efficiency, albeit that could be related to injuries.

Jerome's value to Grizzlies

As an asset, Jerome has a chance to build plenty of value if he stays on the floor and plays at the level he has shown he is capable of in the past two seasons. He is making just $9.2 million in 2026-27 and has a player option at $9.6 million for 2027-28.

At that price, it makes him an intriguing trade chip if Memphis is in a position to consolidate him for assets at the deadline this season. However, there is also a world where the Grizzlies are in a play-in race, and Jerome is a big piece of it. If that is the case, the decision could come down to how much Memphis values reaching the play-in this season.

With the lottery format changes, there is much less incentive to bottom out at the end of the season, so it would not be a surprise to see the Grizzlies competing until the final game.

Jerome is a perfect player/asset to be Memphis' point guard as Cameron Boozer starts his NBA career. With his contract being what it is, and Jerome entering his age-29 season, it is also not a bad thing to view him as a short term piece for the Grizzlies.