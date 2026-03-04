The Memphis Grizzlies put on a solid tanking performance in their loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday night. They hung tough. They didn't get embarrassed. Most importantly, they did not win.

Some takeaways from the contest.

Walter Clayton Jr. is getting comfortable

The shot isn't falling yet. But perhaps a better indicator that the 2025 1st round pick of the Utah Jazz that now calls Memphis home is finding his footing is in how he creates offense for others. Eight assists to only two turnovers is a solid showing in and of itself. But over his last three games including this one he has averaged nine assists per game, including his record-setting 14 assist game this past weekend against the Pacers.

The draft picks were seen as the biggest haul from the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade with the Jazz. Maybe that remains true long-term. But Clayton Jr. (and Taylor Hendricks as well) are showing that they're no slouches. That kind of opportunity shines through best in the midst of a tank.

GG Jackson continues to command attention

An extremely efficient double-double in the environment (I.E. the minutes played) in Memphis right now really is impressive, even in a losing effort. Jackson is having the best offensive season of his young career, and that trend continued against a good Timberwolves team. It's not that he is posting Anthony Edwards-esque point production on a large volume of shots. On the contrary - only five attemps leading to 12 points means GG is scoring in other ways than just midrange jumpers.

He attacks the rim. He gets to the free throw line. Perhaps most importantly, he's showing greater understanding of rhythm within the offense and how to find his spot within any given possession.

The last time the Grizzlies tanked, GG was a score in bunches inefficient bucket getter. This GG is not that, in the best way. This GG will help Memphis win again some day.

The value of a superstar

If stomaching losses like this one is getting tougher to swallow, simply look to who cooked the Memphis Grizzlies most in this contest for a reminder of what it's all about. Anthony Edwards, who has taken the mantra of the "next great American basketball player" from Ja Morant and has ran with it, was a dominant force on both ends of the court. Five stocks (steals and blocks), 30+ points scored...that kind of talent is usually best acquired at the tippy top of the NBA Draft. He was, after all, the #1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

If the Grizzlies want a better shot at acquiring such a selection, they've got a lot of losing to do. Luckily for Memphis, they're right back at it Wednesday night - this time at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.