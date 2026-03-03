Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 3
The Minnesota Timberwolves return home to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies after sweeping a three-game road trip against the Blazers, Clippers, and Nuggets.
Minnesota failed to cover the spread in the first two of those wins, but then upset the Nuggets 117-108 as a +3 underdog.
Memphis is also looking to sweep its three-game road trip after wins in Dallas and Indiana to start things off.
These teams have met up three times already, with Memphis winning two meetings, including one last month, and Minnesota taking the other back on January 31.
The oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +14.5 (-110)
- Timberwolves -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies +550
- Timberwolves -800
Total
- 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-MEM, FDSN NO
- Grizzlies record: 23-36
- Timberwolves record: 38-23
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – Questionable
- Kentavious Pope-Caldwell – Out
- Brandon Clarke – Out
- Cedric Coward – Questionable
- Zach Edey – Out
- Taj Gibson – Out
- Ty Jerome – Questionable
- Ja Morant – Out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Enrique Freeman – Out
- Zyon Pullin – Out
- Rocco Zikarsky – Out
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Wells OVER 16.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-119)
Jaylen Wells had a solid rookie season, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting, and he’s building on that in his sophomore year. The Grizzlies guard is averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game overall this season, and he’s been even better in recent weeks.
Since January 31, Wells has averaged 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 12 games. He went OVER 16.5 PRA in all but two of those contests, both of which came against Golden State.
More importantly, that stretch includes two games against the Timberwolves in which Wells had 22 and 21 PRA. I’ll back him to do that again tonight in Minnesota.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Grizzlies and Timberwolves have both slowed it down in recent games. Minnesota held the Clippers to just 88 points in a 94-88 win, and then beat Denver 117-108 for another UNDER.
It’s a similar story for Memphis, which has also gone UNDER the total in its last two games, holding the Mavericks to 105 points and Pacers to 106.’
The last two meetings opened up a bit, but the first one was a 116-110 Memphis win in Minnesota. I expect another game like that in this matchup.
Pick: UNDER 237.5 (-110)
