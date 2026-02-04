How the Memphis Grizzlies rebuild after Jaren Jackson Jr. trade

The Memphis Grizzlies have officially turned the page on the "GrzNxtGen" era. It started with the Desmond Bane trade last summer. And on Tuesday the Grizzlies took the next step, moving on from their longest tenured player, Jaren Jackson Jr. One can only assume Ja Morant's departure from Memphis is next.

And the Grizzlies front office will, once again, rebuild. They did it once before under the leadership of Zach Kleiman, back in 2019, when Ja Morant and Taylor Jenkins arrived in Memphis. Now, Kleiman will work with new Grizzlies Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo to shape the roster in their collective image.

How could they go about doing that now that Jaren has been moved?

Ja Morant no longer "requires" a "good" trade package

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s trade brought in three first round picks and two young players - Walter Clayton Jr. and Taylor Hendricks. Now that assets have been accumulated, Morant's return in a trade no longer must prioritize such assets.

In a way, once the market for Morant solidified in a way that there was not much interest league-wide at the price Memphis was asking, Jaren HAD to be traded first. The conversations around a Ja trade can now be lowered in terms of Grizzlies expectations.

A package with Miami built around Terry Rozier's expiring contract, Simone Fontecchio's expiring contract, and one of a young player or future 1st (probably young player) for Morant and perhaps another player (like the suddenly out of place Brandon Clarke) is frustrating. Morant was once the future face of American Basketball. But that time is past.

Taking on expiring money to have future flexibility to take on more "dead contracts" down the road in exchange for young players and draft picks. It's not the Ja Morant transaction that will be valuable. It will be what comes this summer, helping facilitate the trade of those trying to win now.

The next star of the Memphis Grizzlies is in the 2026 NBA Draft

Darryn Peterson. Cameron Boozer. AJ Dybansta. Kingston Flemings. Caleb Wilson. There are at least FIVE difference makers at the top of the 2026 NBA Draft. There could be even more than that.

There are few teams better positioned than the Memphis Grizzlies moving forward to take advantage of that.

Losing will come much more naturally now that the team's best player has been traded. Organizations tank, not players and coaches. Cam Spencer isn't going to lose on purpose. Neither are Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells. But now with this change in direction, rushing back Zach Edey from his injury is no longer a priority. As the losses begin to mount, the Grizzlies will move closer and closer to maximizing their draft pick this coming June.

And if the ping pong balls don't bounce their way? They have a mid-teens draft pick (likely from Orlando) and multiple future picks to sweeten the pot to move up to "get their guy".

It's delayed gratification at work. Memphis will hope for lady luck to ride with them on Lottery night. But just in case it doesn't, there's a plan B to go and get their next "star".

Now, we wait

It's going to be a wild next couple of days watching just how far Memphis goes. Yes, Morant being moved is almost a given now. But what about Santi Aldama? Kentavious Caldwell-Pope? Ty Jerome? Where is the line?

The best guess? If you have trade value in the lead up to the deadline Thursday, you may not be longed for Memphis much longer. The team that had the #2 seed in the Western Conference less than a year ago is now fully rebuilding.

So it goes in the NBA. Enjoy your competitive eras while you can. They can come crashing down almost in an instant.