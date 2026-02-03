Instant Grades From Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade

The Memphis Grizzlies are shocking the league by trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz in an eight-player blockbuster deal.

Here's a look at the full trade:

The Grizzlies also received three future first-round picks in the deal, which will help their rebuilding process. Some members of the Memphis Grizzlies On SI staff graded the trade and offered their thoughts.

Grade: A

The Grizzlies get an A. First-round picks are highly valuable, and this gives them resources to possibly move up in a noteworthy draft, if they need to. Jackson is a very good player, but he wasn’t good enough to justify his salary. Despite being injured, Zach Edey is a quality big man to move forward with because he is a post threat.

Not many teams have the tools to shut down forces like him, and they are also the best floor spacers because defenses overload the lane. Eventually, he could make life easier for his teammates on offense more than Jackson did. — Mateo Mayorga

Grade: B

The Memphis Grizzlies have made a trade and it did not involve Ja Morant, but instead Jaren Jackson Jr. The highlight of the trade for the Grizzlies is getting back 3 first round picks. This brings their war chest to 13 FRP in the next 7 years which is tied for the league lead. This trade signifies a new era in Memphis and lets them reset. Overall I think the trade was solid, but nothing spectacular. I would give it a B grade at best. — Major Passons

Grade: F

Sorry Memphis fans. This trade just stings. Memphis trades their franchise cornerstone defensive play of the year for a haul of players and picks, none of which are considered blue-chip trade pieces value-wise. One prays that a first round pick becomes a unicorn like JJJ already is, and now Memphis has essentially punted on that timeline with a full reset by hitting the big red button.

While prospects like Hendricks and Clayton and first round picks in a loaded draft class are exciting and better than nothing to go with Coward, Wells, and Edey going forward, today marks a new era in Memphis basketball that could be a long road back to winning games. — Ryan Kaminski

Grade: Incomplete

Of course, the true winner of the trade won't be determined until these draft picks turn into players. But I'm curious to see what will happen with the Grizzlies when it comes to Ja Morant. Now that Jackson has been traded, Morant's future with the franchise is not for long, and the team could get a decent package for him as well.

It's possible that the Grizzlies could go out and get another piece of their future with Morant prioritizing players over picks in that particular deal. If they were to do that, I like this trade a lot better for the Grizzlies. Right now, they have a rookie in Coward, an injured second-year player in Edey, and not much else to work with. — Jeremy Brener

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories