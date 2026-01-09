How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Oklahoma City Thunder, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

The Grizzlies are embarked on a stretch of eight of nine at FedEx Forum and have already treated fans in Memphis to the highs and lows this season’s team has proven capable of delivering, pulling off an upset of the San Antonio Spurs before getting blown out by the Phoenix Suns.

The Grizzlies have had unfortunate luck with injuries all season that has followed them into 2026 since Ja Morant, Cedric Coward and Vince Williams Jr. have only been able to play a single game among the four the team has participated in thus far.

Williams returned against the Spurs and sat the next night against Phoenix to aid his recovery process, but is expected to play on Friday. Coward has been upgraded to questionable in what would be great news since his ankle sprain looked scary, but Morant has been ruled out and is reportedly officially on the trade block after many rumors that’s been the case all season.

Oklahoma City owns the NBA’s best record despite a 2-2 January. On Wednesday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 46 points included a game-saving bucket at the buzzer during regulation, helping the Thunder avoid a home loss to Utah in an eventual 129-125 overtime win. SGA, the reigning NBA MVP, has led OKC in scoring in 13 of 14, including every game this calendar year. The Thunder is 14-4 in opposing arenas this season, which doesn’t include its NBA Cup loss in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

With this being the Thunder’s lone road date in a 10-game span and games against the Heat (twice), Rockets, Spurs, Cavs and Bucks coming up over the next two weeks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace are being rested. Alex Caruso is listed as questionable.

Memphis is 1-5 over its last six and is 8-10 at home this season. The Grizzlies are 3-18 against teams with winning records and are in the midst of a stretch of nine of 11 at FedEx Forum.

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 9, 7:10 p.m.CST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: NBATV, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma (Thunder)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), KWPN, WWLS-FM (Thunder)

Shorthanded Thunder look to run win streak vs. Grizzlies to even dozen

The Memphis Grizzlies (16-21) host the San Antonio Spurs (31-7) in their third of four matchups of the season. The Thunder has won the first two 114-100 and 119-103, so a victory here clinches the season series over Memphis for the third straight season. OKC has won 11 consecutive games in the series since Dec. 17, 2022.

The Grizzlies’ last win came on Dec. 7 of that same year in a 123-102 rout at FedEx Forum. Morant had a triple-double in that game (26/13/11) while old pal Dillon Brooks added 24.

The Thunder have a huge edge in the all-time series against Memphis, leading 76-35. As the Seattle Supersonics, the franchise won 33 of the first 35 meetings from ‘95-’05. Since moving to Oklahoma City, the Thunder lead 39-23.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Thunder -5.5 (-112), Grizzlies +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Spurs -218, Grizzlies +180

Total: 229.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

THUNDER

F Aaron Wiggins

F Jalen Williams

C Brendan Carlson



G Ajay Mitchell

G Luguentz Dort

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Jock Landale



G Cam Spencer

G Cedric Coward

INJURY REPORT

THUNDER

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out - Right Ankle Sprain

Chet Holmgren: Out - Shin Soreness

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out - Right Soleus Strain

Cason Wallace: Out - Left Great Toe Soreness

Jaylin Williams: Out - Right Heel Bursitis

Thomas Sorber: Out - Right ACL Surgical Recovery

Alex Caruso: Questionable - Low Back Soreness

Nikola Topic: Out - Surgical Recovery

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Right Calf Contusion

Cedric Coward: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

Vince Williams Jr.: Questionable - Left Patellar Tendinitis

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

John Konchar: Out - Left Thumb UCL Tear

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

QUOTABLE

Thunder forward Jalen Williams on OKC’s recent struggles: "This is like gonna sound cocky, but the last three years we won so much that when we have a normal human stretch of losing a game or two that we shouldn’t have, the world freaks out."

