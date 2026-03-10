Grizzlies vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10

The Philadelphia 76ers return home to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Both teams are coming off losses last night, with Memphis losing its fourth straight in Brooklyn, and the shorthanded 76ers falling 115-101 in Cleveland.

Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe in that one, and that trio is likely to miss tonight’s bout. Memphis has its fair share of injuries as well.

The first meeting this season went to overtime back on December 30, with the 76ers pulling out a 139-136 road win.

The oddsmakers have the 76ers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +2.5 (-107)

76ers -2.5 (-124)

Moneyline

Grizzlies +130

76ers -155

Total

228.5 (Over -111/Under -120)

Grizzlies vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-MEM, NBCSP

Grizzlies record: 23-40

76ers record: 34-30

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Taj Gibson – Questionable

Ty Jerome – Questionable

Santi Aldama – Questionable

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Questionable

Taylor Hendricks – Questionable

Cedric Coward – Questionable

Ja Morant – Out

Brandon Clarke – Out

Zach Edey – Out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Out

76ers Injury Report

VJ Edgecombe – Questionable

Tyrese Maxey – Out

Joel Embiid – Out

Johni Broome – Out

Paul George – Out

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

I’ve gone to Jaylen Wells props a few times in Grizzlies games in recent weeks. The sophomore guard is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season, but that’s only gone up as the season’s moved along.

Wells averaged 14.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 10 February games, and is at 17.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists through 5 games this month. He’s gone OVER 18.5 PRA in five of his last six games as well as 11 of his last 16 contests.

With so many injuries on both sides, I’ll back Wells again tonight.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

This is a tough spot to have a ton of confidence in either side. Philadelphia is missing its key pieces, and the Grizzlies are, well, the Grizzlies.

However, I think I have to back the 76ers tonight. They’ve been the better team overall this season, and are 17-16 at home while Memphis is just 11-20 on the road.

The 76ers are also 10-2 against the spread in the second half of a back-to-back, and although most of those games were played with a relatively healthy roster, I’ll go to that tonight in Philadelphia.

Pick: 76ers -2.5 (-124)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

