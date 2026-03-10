Grizzlies vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10
In this story:
The Philadelphia 76ers return home to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.
Both teams are coming off losses last night, with Memphis losing its fourth straight in Brooklyn, and the shorthanded 76ers falling 115-101 in Cleveland.
Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe in that one, and that trio is likely to miss tonight’s bout. Memphis has its fair share of injuries as well.
The first meeting this season went to overtime back on December 30, with the 76ers pulling out a 139-136 road win.
The oddsmakers have the 76ers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Grizzlies vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies +2.5 (-107)
- 76ers -2.5 (-124)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies +130
- 76ers -155
Total
- 228.5 (Over -111/Under -120)
Grizzlies vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-MEM, NBCSP
- Grizzlies record: 23-40
- 76ers record: 34-30
Grizzlies vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Taj Gibson – Questionable
- Ty Jerome – Questionable
- Santi Aldama – Questionable
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – Questionable
- Taylor Hendricks – Questionable
- Cedric Coward – Questionable
- Ja Morant – Out
- Brandon Clarke – Out
- Zach Edey – Out
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Out
76ers Injury Report
- VJ Edgecombe – Questionable
- Tyrese Maxey – Out
- Joel Embiid – Out
- Johni Broome – Out
- Paul George – Out
Grizzlies vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
I’ve gone to Jaylen Wells props a few times in Grizzlies games in recent weeks. The sophomore guard is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season, but that’s only gone up as the season’s moved along.
Wells averaged 14.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 10 February games, and is at 17.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists through 5 games this month. He’s gone OVER 18.5 PRA in five of his last six games as well as 11 of his last 16 contests.
With so many injuries on both sides, I’ll back Wells again tonight.
Grizzlies vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
This is a tough spot to have a ton of confidence in either side. Philadelphia is missing its key pieces, and the Grizzlies are, well, the Grizzlies.
However, I think I have to back the 76ers tonight. They’ve been the better team overall this season, and are 17-16 at home while Memphis is just 11-20 on the road.
The 76ers are also 10-2 against the spread in the second half of a back-to-back, and although most of those games were played with a relatively healthy roster, I’ll go to that tonight in Philadelphia.
Pick: 76ers -2.5 (-124)
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop