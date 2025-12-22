Memphis Grizzlies forward earns top weekly honors in Western Conference

In one of the more unlikely developments of the NBA season, Jaren Jackson Jr. was named Western Conference Player of the Week for action from Dec. 15-21 on Monday. Jackson was undoubtedly worthy of the honor, but given how uneven his season had been prior to games against the Clippers, Timberwolves and Wizards, the fact his performances were worthy of the accolade is unexpected.

Jackson averaged 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals to earn Player of the Week honors for the second time in his career. He was the only player in the NBA to average at least 25 points, eight boards, a steal and two blocks. The league awarded Jackson top honors ahead of finalists like San Antonio's De'Aaron Fox, who was named to the All-NBA Cup First Team, Lakers star Luka Doncic, Golden State's Stephen Curry and Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, who all had huge scoring weeks.

Memphis pulled off upset over the L.A. Clippers and Timberwolves with Jackson leading the way, and despite its unexpected Saturday night home loss to the Washington Wizards, the veteran forward was still recognized. He earned Player of the Week earlier this year for the first time for his performance in late January of last season.

Jackson overcomes brutal December start in impressive week

Jackson shot 56.5 percent from the field and was more aggressive offensively than he'd been for most of the season. After opening December 0-for-11 from 3-point range over his first four games of action, he connected on 60 percent of his shots from beyond the arc last week, finishing 9-for-15.

Jackson entered last week having averaged just 9.8 over his first four contests this month, prompting concern over his poor efforts since he'd also averaged barely 4.3 rebounds despite averaging over 27 minutes per game. A season-high 31-point, five-block game in a 121-103 win over the Clippers at Intuit Dome got him trending in the right direction, so the hope is he's rediscovered his rhythm and will be a driving force for Memphis going forward.

Despite being in the midst of a down season, Jackson leads the Grizzlies averaging 18.0 points per game and has pitched in 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over 29.6 minutes across 26 starts. Jackson, who agreed to a five-year, $240 million extension with Memphis this offseason, is a two-time All-Star and earned 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors. He joins Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol as the only players in franchise history to earn multiple Player of the Week awards.

