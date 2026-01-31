How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Minnesota Timberwolves, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

The Memphis Grizzlies are back at it on the heels of a 114-106 loss in New Orleans, hosting a Minnesota Timberwolves team that enters on a three-game losing streak following an upset of Oklahoma City. Jaren Jackson Jr. is listed as doubtful after suffering a knock against the Pelicans.

Ja Morant is again ruled out, but the Grizzlies should see Ty Jerome debut after missing the entire season to date due to a nagging calf strain. A finalist for last season’s Sixth Man of the year Award, Jerome was Memphis’ top offseason acquisition but has yet to see action. He’s listed as ‘questionable’ and should play barring a pre-game setback.

Morant participated in a game in London overseas, but will again miss time due to a left elbow sprain suffered after he healed from a knee contusion.

Memphis led the Pelicans at halftime on Friday before sputtering in a third quarter where it was outscored 35-15 before making a game of it late. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 points to lead seven double-figure scorers but finished just 6-for-19. The Grizzlies shot 12-for-41 from 3-point range and couldn’t take advantage of New Orleans missing 25 of its 33 shots from beyond the arc.

Minnesota has won three straight by double-digits and got 26 points vs. OKC from Anthony Edwards, who has been dealing with a knee issue. The Timberwolves are 9-6 in January, whale Memphis is 3-10.

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 31, 8:10 p.m. EST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), FanDuel Sports Network North (Timberwolves)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), KFXN (Timberwolves)

Grizzlies look to avoid season-worst sixth straight loss

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-28) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-19) as they close out a month where they’ve played games in three countries and both coasts. The Griz are 3-10 in January and on a five-game losing streak that matches its season-worst suffered from Nov. 9-18.

The Grizzlies are 10-14 at home but haven’t won at FedEx Forum since Jan. 11, dropping their last three and five of six. Minnesota is 13-11 on the road and has gone 17-14 against Western Conference competition. Memphis is 14-16 vs. the West.

In the lone meeting of the season between these teams to date, Memphis won 116-110 on Dec. 18, getting 28 points from Jaren Jackson Jr. Edwards didn’t play for the Timberwolves, who were led by Julius Randle’s 21 points and Rudy Gobert’s 16 points and 16 boards. These teams will again play in Memphis on Monday night and finish up the season series at Minnesota’s Target Center on March 3.

The Grizzlies won two of three last season, so they’re on a 3-1 surge that has trimmed Minnesota’s all-time series lead to 58-55 dating back to the Grizzlies’ entry into the NBA in ‘95. The Wolves won 12 of the first 14 matchups.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Timberwolves -10.5 (-115), Grizzlies +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Timberwolves -470, Grizzlies +360

Total: 229.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

PROJECTED STARTERS

TIMBERWOLVES

F Jaden McDaniels

F Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

G Donte DiVincenzo

G Anthony Edwards

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F O-Max Prosper

C Jock Landale



G Cam Spencer

G Cedric Coward

INJURY REPORT

TIMBERWOLVES

Terrence Shannon Jr.: Out - Left Foot Abductor Strain

Rocco Zikarsky: Out - G League (Two-way)

Enrique Freeman: Out - G League (Two-way)

GRIZZLIES

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Doubtful - Left Quad Contusion

Ja Morant: Out - Left Elbow UCL Strain

Santi Aldama: Out - Right Knee Injury Management

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Ty Jerome: Questionable - Right Calf Strain

John Konchar: Doubtful - Anterior Triangle Contusion

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Left Great Toe Surgery Recovery

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on the struggles fielding bigger lineups: "When you’re losing the possession game time after time, I would love to put some bigger guys in there and some guys that can rebound, but we have all our biggest guys on the floor and there is no help coming."

