It only took until Halloween for supporters to learn it would be a tough season, and then, on Feb. 3, decision-makers shifted objectives by trading their mainstay, Jaren Jackson Jr., plus some pieces to the Utah Jazz. The only thing to look forward to is the draft, and keep in mind that Memphis Grizzlies have a six percent chance for the top pick and a 26.3 percent chance to be in the top four.

Lots of things could have gone better for everyone, which means it doesn’t make sense for the coach to be on the hot seat (not saying he is). It is hard for any coach to implement their vision with one season plus 13 games last year after their predecessor (Taylor Jenkins) was fired late in the campaign.

It’s not common for coaches to get one year and then the ax, but it has happened before, see Nate Bjorkgren (Indiana Pacers 2020-21), Igor Kokoskov (Phoenix Suns 2018-19) and Mike Dunlap (Charlotte Bobcats 2012-13) as some of the most recent examples. Since there is no presumed top-notch coach on the market, following that path would be a mistake because it could negatively affect the development of the youngsters; not every player will be so skilled and lucky to not be affected by turnover, like Devin Booker was in Phoenix.

Under his system, the Grizzlies are 10th in pace and sixth in transition frequency. They aren’t efficient at playing fast, but do it enough to fatigue opponents. Still, coach Tuomas lisalo has the right idea for an offensive concept since they are not overly reliant on pick and roll (15th in frequency).

One of the team's top half-court options, Zach Edey, only played in 11 games this season, and Ja Morant couldn’t be counted on, either. Edey’s play style lets him be a hub for the offense, and it wouldn’t be fair for lisalo to get tossed while using him sparsely.

Many might look back on the failure to call a timeout in the last seconds against the Atlanta Hawks as a moment that showed lisalo is not ready, but coaches should get room to make mistakes. Additionally, as much as that was the wrong move, at least his players had his back with public comments, and the situation even saw some empathetic ones from Morant.

It remains to be seen if lisalo is a gateway coach or the real deal. Since he's just gotten started, the only way to find out if he isn't, is if the team quits on him, or there is an castrophic meltdown in the (future) playoffs because of ratations and strategy.