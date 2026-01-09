The Memphis Grizzlies are getting another break in the schedule, playing the Oklahoma City Thunder’s skeleton crew. There’s no Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Hartenstein for the champs, but this is only an advantage on paper. The Grizzlies haven’t been able to beat some weaker teams, specifically the Washington Wizards twice at the end of December.

Sure, the Grizzlies aren’t at full power, either, but they’ve been moving the ball well enough, and will have a nice opportunity to establish their transition attack, seeing less disruptors.

Here is what you need to know.

Treat this game like the Thunder are at full strength

It often happens in the NBA for a team to mentally take an opponent lightly because they are seeing an inferior version of that squad. Considering the Grizzlies’ delicate positioning in the standings, blowing this opportunity would be a massive letdown.

OKC’s championship DNA should make it tough for a while, but they are down significant firepower while being an average deep-shooting team at full strength. The Grizzlies have to be careful with the ball on Friday, so they don’t allow what’s presumably an offensively challenged unit to have free baskets in the open court.

Throw the kitchen sink at Jalen Williams

Jalen Williams’ strength and wide frame create an advantage, but it should be easier to load up on him when he attacks the lane with four of their threats out. His stats may be down after returning from wrist surgery, but that shouldn’t fool anyone because he’s legit. They have to stop him from pulling up comfortably at mid-range and set early pick-up points so he doesn’t hurt them in transition.

Williams is also a good playmaker, having his second-straight year with a minimum 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio with a minimum of five assists per game. Anticipating the pass on his drives will be crucial, and one teammate the Grizzlies will need to guard tightly is Lu Dort because he makes 39.8 percent of wide-open 3-point attempts. SGA has set up Dort the most this season (25), but Williams is next (15).

Counting on Jackson

Jaren Jackson Jr. should live in the lane since OKC’s two bigs are out. His teammates should try to set him up with passes to the middle, so he doesn’t have to work so hard by starting his offense at the arc. The team will need him to create overreactions so more cutting angles and open outside looks are available.

On top of that, the snipers will have to be on-target whenever they come off a down or stagger screen, set by Jackson or whoever.