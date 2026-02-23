The Memphis Grizzlies Worst Contract this Season

The Grizzlies season can't get much worse. And honestly, the franchises future needs their fall to continue, ensuring they get one of the many top end talents in this year's draft. But that is still a ways away, and right now we look to how they have gotten to this point. Beyond the injuries and the trade rumors, who hasn't played up to the value of their contract?

While the answer is pretty easy, it's worth noting that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the very next person to get this honor this season.

The Ja Morant Fall-Off

Ja Morant has showcased numerous flashes of what he once was this season. He showed out in Europe, he had a wonderful display against the 76ers, and he can still be a highly effective basketball player.

But this season, he has fallen off a cliff, back to numbers we haven't seen since he was a rookie in this league, in some areas it has been his worst season yet.

Morant is averaging less than 20 points per game, he is shooting at one of the NBA's worst 3-point percentages (23.5%), is struggling at the rim, isn't going to the rim as frequently and is turning the ball over while fouling on the other end.

A player that once looked like the face of the league, now only comes out here and there. Sure, he has dealt with injuries, suspensions, coaching changes, many moving pieces in Memphis, and all the weight that comes with being the franchise icon. But that's in part where the problem lies. Morant is making $39.4 million dollars a year, and has only played in 16% of the Grizzlies games.

Beyond the drop off on the court, he has hardly played and it isn't just for one reason.

Cedric Coward on outsiders’ views of Ja Morant :



"If you want to say all the negative connotations about him, you're dead wrong and you need to keep your thoughts to yourself. Ja is one of the best people I've ever met. One of the best people to be around.”



(via @hoopshype)



🤞 pic.twitter.com/BYihruRxB9 — Grizz Lead (@Grizz_Lead) February 18, 2026

How the Grizzlies treat Morant's future will be interesting to see. He seems to be a negative asset around the league and wants to be a Memphis Grizzlie. So, the best case, is he gets healthy, the Grizzlies get a lottery pick, and next season the Grizzlies can begin to compete again.

With a reengaged Morant, a franchise altering lottery talent, Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Cam Spencer GG Jackson, Jaylen Wells, and all the other young promising talent the Grizzlies have.

They own their pick and the Magic's pick this year, and while Morant has been the Grizzlies worst contract this season, he can certainly still play to the level of a $40,000,000 dollar player.

