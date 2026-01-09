The Trae Young Blueprint: How a Ja Morant Trade Could Reshape Memphis

With reports beginning to circulate per ESPN's Shams Charania around a potential Ja Morant trade, it’s natural to look at recent superstar deals for context — particularly the Trae Young trade, which reset expectations for how teams value elite, franchise-level guards in today’s NBA. If Memphis were to seriously explore moving Morant, the return would likely be massive, complex, and franchise-altering.

The Trae Young trade sent the All-Star guard from the Atlanta Hawks to the Washington Wizards for veteran guard CJ McCollum and forward Corey Kispert a rare player-for-player deal with no draft picks involved, allowing the Hawks to clear salary and potentially pursue other targets while giving Washington a playmaker for their young core. The Wizards made the move even though Young is currently injured, and won't help lift them out of the bottom of the East this season.

And now today's NBA news is all about another point guard, Morant, who was taken in the first five picks of his respective draft.

Multiple teams are pursuing Morant in trade talks and rival executives believe the Grizzlies would prioritize draft picks and young players in return, sources said. Morant, 26, is under contract with the Grizzlies through the 2027-28 season. https://t.co/lkVijnLeIR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2026

A prospective Morant trade would likely follow a similar structure to the Atlanta-Washington arrangement, though Memphis could reasonably ask for even more. Morant is a former All-NBA Second team guard, still just 26, and one of the league’s most explosive athletes. Any team acquiring him would be betting on elite upside and star power, which means the Grizzlies would at least ask for multiple first-round picks and a young cornerstone player on a rookie or early second contract.

Potential trade partners would likely be teams on the cusp of contention but lacking a true superstar — franchises with deep draft capital and young guards or wings ready for larger roles. Think of packages built around a high-ceiling ball handler, a defensive wing, or a stretch big, paired with future picks that give Memphis optionality whether they retool or fully reset.

The Trae Young trade also highlighted the importance of timeline alignment. Memphis would not be looking for veterans nearing the end of their prime. Instead, the focus would be on players who can grow alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. ,Zach Edey and Cedric Coward Financial flexibility would matter too, with expiring contracts or team-friendly deals helping the Grizzlies maintain cap control.

Ultimately, a Ja Morant trade — if it ever materializes — wouldn’t be about a single return piece. Like the Trae Young deal, it would be about redefining the franchise’s future, stacking assets, and regaining control over multiple seasons. For Memphis, the bar would be sky-high — and anything less than a historic haul would be hard to justify.