Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), NBC Sports Bay Area (California)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 95.7 FM The Game (California)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (21-35) and Golden State Warriors (30-27) meet for the third of three regular season matchup, with the Warriors winning the first two (131-118 in October, 114-113 in February).

The Grizzlies are 52-62 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 33-23 in home games and 19-39 in road games. The Warriors won the season series in the 2024-2025 regular season, 3-1 and 2-1 in the 2023-2024 season.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cam Spencer

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

WARRIORS

G Pat Spencer

G De'Anthony Melton

C Al Horford

F Moses Moody

F Gui Santos

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Kyle Anderson: Questionable - Knee

Cedric Coward: Out - Knee

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

WARRIORS

Al Horford: Available

Draymond Green: Questionable

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Illness

Stephen Curry: Out - Knee

Seth Curry: Out - Sciatica

Jimmy Butler: Out - Knee

L.J. Cryer: Out - Hamstring

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +2.5 (-102), Warriors -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +120, Warriors -142

Total points scored: 226.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Sacramento Kings: "I didn't think it was very good. At the beginning we gave up way too many second shot opportunities. I think they scored, from their first 41 points, 20 of them were second shot opportunities. We know we have a very small roster at the moment. Don't have a legitimate five man in there because of injuries and we got to do a better job as a team to put a body on the bigs and keep them off the glass and then overall offensively this is one of the gsmes that we really struggled against switches.

