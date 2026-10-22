The Odd Yet On-Brand NBA Debut of Cam Boozer

The Memphis Grizzlies were a fun choice for many when it came to choosing a team that could exceed expectations this season. One reason why is because of the winning impact that several Grizzlies displayed when healthy during the 2025-2026 season. Another factor was the proven track record of winning basketball Cam Boozer produced to help him become the third pick in the 2026 draft.

That track record was on full display for Boozer during his NBA debut as the Grizzlies surprised with a 123-103 win over the Utah Jazz. While Ty Jerome's career night was the main key to victory, Boozer was able to generate plenty of success despite some scoring struggles. On the surface, Boozer's 2-15 shooting night was definitely surprising for a player who is known for efficiency. That was the reason as to why Boozer clearly got off to a slow start in the first quarter.

However, once the game hit the second quarter, Boozer started to settle in. This was not in terms of finding his shot, but adjusting his game to make a positive impact outside of scoring. He began to make an impact on the boards, setting screens, making quick decisions, and helping the Grizzlies offense move the ball. This helped the team catch fire overall as the first half ended, and they never looked back.

The end result for Boozer was seven points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. But it was the value outside of scoring that really showed the type of impact Boozer made. He became the first player under age 20 in NBA history to produce 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a NBA debut.

This shows that despite his age, Boozer already possesses an elite ability to impact winning in multiple ways, even if his shot is struggling.

Perhaps even more eye opening was the fact that Boozer ended the game with a +32 +/- mark. It was the best +/- mark on the Grizzlies, which could be surprising to some with how much Boozer struggled to score.

However, it does indicate that, especially from the second quarter on, whenever Boozer was involved, it typically ended in a positive result for the Grizzlies. In fact, Boozer's +32 was the best +/- mark by a player in an NBA debut since +/- stats began to be tracked.

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) dribbles during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Success Tells the Story

A big reason for the impact was how much more productive the Grizzlies offense was with Boozer on the court than off of it. With Boozer on the court, the Grizzleis offense had a 128.8 Offensive Rating and 60.3 EFG%. When he was on the bench, the offense had a 85.3 Offensive Rating with a 36.4 EFG%. Boozer was clearly consistent on getting the offense going in effective ways to help them take contriol of the game early and often. In other words, he was a huge factor in the Grizzlies consistently finding good shot value in their attempts.

Without a doubt, Boozer's introduction to the NBA had its struggles. But while it may seem odd to some, it also contained plenty of successes and outstanding moments from Boozer.

And this is exactly why the Grizzlies are so excited for a future with Boozer as a cornerstone. His brand of basketball can contribute to winning in so many ways. Even to the point that when his scoring impact is off, his winning impact will likely remain on a level that is extremely rare for a rookie, especially one as young as Boozer.