Hawks Continue Free Agency Push by Adding Luke Kennard on One-Year Deal
The Atlanta Hawks continued to push their chips in to make a move in the wide-open Eastern Conference Monday night.
According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Hawks came to terms with former Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard on a one-year, $11 million deal. He spent the last two-plus seasons with the Grizzlies after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers at the 2023 trade deadline.
The deal brings another impact player to Atlanta shortly after they brought in former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a four-year, $62 million sign-and-trade deal. Atlanta already acquired Kristaps Porzingis via trade and will see the return of forward Jalen Johnson alongside star guard Trae Young. They also hope for further leaps from last year's Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels and the 2024 No. 1 pick, Zaccharie Risacher.
Kennard brings a knock-down shooter into the fold as a career 43.8% three-point shooter who connected on a 43.3% clip from deep last season. The Hawks did lose Caris LeVert to the Detroit Pistons and Clint Capela to the Houston Rockets, but they are one of the most active teams on the market working to make a jump next season.