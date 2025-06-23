2025 NBA Draft Profile - How Would French Forward Noa Essengue Fit With The Atlanta Hawks?

Noa Essengue has been a non-factor in the BBL championship against FC Bayern Munich.



Through three games he’s averaging:



3.6 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 1.3 APG in 13.6 MPG



Ben Saraf has stepped up his game. He had 20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in their 81-79 win today.