2025 NBA Draft Profile - How Would French Forward Noa Essengue Fit With The Atlanta Hawks?
The 2024-2025 NBA season officially came to a close last night with the Oklahoma City Thunder winning the championship over the Indiana Pacers. Unlike other major sports, the offseason is literally around the corner in the NBA, and we have already seen major moves being made. The Orlando Magic traded for Desmond Bane, and yesterday, the Houston Rockets made a big move to acquire Kevin Durant from Phoenix. There is sure to be more on the way, and the 2025 NBA Draft is two days away.
While the No. 1 pick of the draft is already set in stone, there are questions throughout the rest of the lottery, and one of the most interesting teams to watch on draft night is going to be the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks got some lottery luck by landing the No. 13 pick courtesy of the Sacramento Kings, and they have the No. 22 pick courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Hawks have a chance to add some valuable players to their roster in three weeks.
Now, what will the Hawks do with these picks? Will they stay at No. 13 and No. 22? Will they package them together to try and move up for a player they like, who they don't think will be there at No. 13? Could they trade one or both picks for a veteran to try and help their team now? Those are the questions that will await new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh and the two new hires to the front office, Bryson Graham and Peter Dinwiddie.
While the Hawks have been rumored to find a center in the draft and free agency, they could very well be in the hunt for someone at the forward position. One of those forwards that the Hawks could draft is French forward Noa Essengue. Atlanta has been prioritizing putting athletic wings around Trae Young and Essengue fits that bill.
Let's take a look at Essengue strengths and weaknesses:
Strengths:
Essengue is a combo forward who is gifted with a 6-foot-10 frame and has good movement based on his build. He uses his size and feet to his advantage when in transition and having to switch matchups on defense, as well as having enough strength to guard positions inside and outside of the paint, as he has the quickness to recover on defensive lapses. Essengue has demonstrated the ability to be a consistent pest on defense, averaging one steal per game and possessing good timing when it comes to deflecting passes. On the offensive end, Essengue excels at getting to the basket, whether that be in transition, cutting to, or driving to the basket, and can create his shot against a tough defense. Another aspect that has stood out to me regarding Essengue's game is his improved mid-range shooting, which has benefited from his work with shooting coach Adam Harrington, formerly of Auburn. Essengue has also demonstrated a good ability to rebound, averaging five rebounds per game this season. His standing reach is 9'3, and his wingspan is 6'11 at just 18 years old, and he has room to continue to grow at his size to go along with a high motor.
Weaknesses:
Although Essengue does things well, he still has room for improvement, specifically in his scoring abilities, as he strives to get easy baskets from cutting and transition rather than creating for himself and struggles with shooting the ball from three-point range. He doesn't seem comfortable with attempting three-point shots as he shot under two threes a game this season, and he will need to try, as well as make more shots from deep if he wants to be effective in today's NBA. Essengue can also improve his playmaking, as he averaged only one assist this season, and can be overly aggressive at times on both defense and offense when driving to the basket. He averaged nearly three fouls per game and will likely be a long-term developmental project, as he will be only 18 years old at the start of the NBA season, and his game isn't fully developed yet overall.
Overall:
The Atlanta Hawks adding Essengue to the roster could be beneficial, given his raw defensive abilities and size, which complement an already lengthy young team. His ability to get to the basket and create free throw opportunities, as he averaged 5.6 free throw attempts per game this season, will help the Hawks continue to excel in what they do best. The fact that he doesn't need the ball in his hands will also allow Trae Young to run the offense as he likes. Defensively, he can make up for mistakes that the Hawks may make and the potential matchup problems they could face against bigger teams based on his long build and high motor. Where things could get a bit tricky is the fact that Essengue hasn't established a reliable jump shot or ability to create for himself, which is what the Hawks need offensively. His overall game isn't fully developed, so he isn't yet a consistent threat for teams to worry about, as he is only 18 and will need time to mature. The Hawks have someone similar to this on the roster in Zaccharie Risacher, and while he's shown promise, he still needs time to develop as well, and one has to wonder how much the Hawks want to keep adding teenage talent at the forward position.