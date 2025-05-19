2025 NBA Draft: Top Targets For the Atlanta Hawks If They Decide To Move Up In The Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is in the books and it went exactly how the Atlanta Hawks were hoping that it would. While the Hawks own pick was controlled by San Antonio, Atlanta was watching intently, hoping that the Sacramento Kings pick would stay at No. 13. Atlanta owned the Kings pick this season thanks to the Kevin Huerter trade in 2022 and it finally conveyed this season. While there was a high probability chance that this is where the Hawks's pick would land, it is now official and Atlanta is now going to have two first-round picks this season at No. 13 and No. 22. The Mavericks pulled a stunner and won the NBA Draft lottery, with the Spurs, 76ers, and Hornets rounding out the top four.
Now, the Hawks are going to be armed with two first-round picks in next month's NBA Draft and will have some choices to make. Now, what will the Hawks do with these picks? Will they stay at No. 13 and No. 22? Will they package them together to try and move up for a player they like, who they don't think will be there at No. 13? Could they trade one or both picks for a veteran to try and help their team now? Those are the questions that will await new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh and whoever the team decides to hire (If they decide to hire someone) as the new president of basketball operations will have to answer.
If the Hawks do decide to trade up, here are four guys that could be on their radar.
1. Khaman Maluach (Duke, C, 7'2", 250 lbs)
If the Hawks moved up, I assume it is for Maluach. Atlanta has a really good starting center in Onyeka Okongwu, who showed he could be the Hawks starter for the future, but they could use some size and interior presence behind him. Maluach brings that in droves and is one of the best shot blockers in the class and will be an immediate impact player on defense with his presence in the paint. His questions are on offense, but paired with Trae Young, I am not concerned about that as much.
Where would the Hawks need to move up to get him? It feels like the earliest Maluach could go is No. 7 to New Orleans, so the Hawks may have to package both picks to Washington to get to No. 6 and take the enormous Duke center.
2. Kon Knueppel, (Duke, SF, 6'6", 217 lbs)
Like Maluach, the Hawks would likely need to get ahead of New Orleans to land Knueppel, who is one of the safest prospects in the class and one the Hawks have already met with.
Knueppel would give the Hawks a knockdown shooter and one of the toughest players in the entire draft class. In one season at Duke, he averaged 14.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 2.7 APG on 48/41/91 shooting splits. He seems like a lock to go inside the top ten picks, meaning Atlanta might have to move into the top ten or even the top eight to select him. He would give them a boost in a needed area.
3. Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina, PF, 6'7", 245 lbs)
Murray-Boyles took a huge leap forward this year and is one of the draft's best defenders. He averaged 16.8 PPG and 8.3 RPG on 59% shooting from the field and 27% from three. Murray-Boyles would give the Hawks a big boost in defense, and if his three-point shot comes along, I think he has one of the highest ceilings in the draft and would be a perfect fit. The question would be, does he actually make it to where the Hawks pick in the lottery? He has been a projected top-ten pick for some time and could even be in the top six.
4. Derik Queen (Maryland, C, 6'10", 246 lbs)
The Hawks have actually already met with Queen at the NBA Combine and that could mean they have some serious interest.
Most other mock drafts have Queen going before 13, but it is good for the Hawks to be doing their due diligence in case they either decide to trade up into the top ten for him or he slips to 13.
Queen is an interesting fit with the Hawks, mostly due to his defensive concerns. Atlanta has only Onyeka Okongwu on the roster at center for next season and needs at least two more bigs, with one or both perhaps coming in the draft. Queen was one of the top players in the country this past season, leading the Terrapins to the Sweet Sixteen while averaging 16.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 1.9 APG on 53/20/77 shooting splits. His three-point shot and defense are big question marks however and he might not be the best fit behind Okongwu.