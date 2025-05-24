2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Sees Atlanta Grab A Pair of High Upside Centers
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery and Combine is in the books and it went exactly how the Atlanta Hawks were hoping that it would. While San Antonio controlled the Hawk's own pick, Atlanta was watching intently, hoping that the Sacramento Kings pick would stay at No. 13. Atlanta owned the Kings pick this season thanks to the Kevin Huerter trade in 2022 and it finally conveyed this season. While there was a high probability chance that this is where the Hawks's pick would land, it is now official and Atlanta is now going to have two first-round picks this season at No. 13 and No. 22. The Mavericks pulled a stunner and won the NBA Draft lottery, with the Spurs, 76ers, and Hornets rounding out the top four.
Now, the Hawks are going to be armed with two first-round picks in next month's NBA Draft and will have some choices to make. Now, what will the Hawks do with these picks? Will they stay at No. 13 and No. 22? Will they package them together to try and move up for a player they like, who they don't think will be there at No. 13? Could they trade one or both picks for a veteran to try and help their team now? Those are the questions that will await new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh and whoever the team decides to hire (If they decide to hire someone) as the new president of basketball operations will have to answer.
It can be a little bit tough to project how the Hawks will attack the draft until there is some resolution to the front office situation, but Atlanta has needs with interior defense, shooting, and frontcourt depth.
In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks fill their need at center behind Onyeka Okongwu with a pair of high-upside prospects:
13. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings): Derik Queen (Maryland, C)
Size: 6'9", 248 lbs
Age: 20
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparison: Alperen Sengun
"Derik Queen didn't help himself at the NBA combine, registering the slowest sprint time since 2022 and ranking second-to-last in lane agility, shuttle run and both vertical jumps. That could sway top-10 teams to hesitate and allow a late-lottery team a chance to draft the highest-skilled true big man in the field.
Queen would give Atlanta another option to feature in the half court, where he's polished from the post, a functional ball-handler in space and a plus-passing presence.
Team Fit: Queen is a unique prospect who could really impact the game with a seldom seen blend of size, scoring, vision and feel. He'd give Atlanta another needed half-court option the Hawks can go to, aside from Trae Young."
22. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Maxime Raynaud (Stanford, C)
Size: 7'1", 250 lbs
Age: 22
Nationality: France
Pro Comparison: Quentin Post
"After Wednesday's scrimmage, plus an entire season of scoring and three-point shooting production, some scouts have Maxime Raynaud close to the lottery than second round.
His offensive skill plus and production have become highly convincing.
At least, teams figure to see a second-unit, 7'1" weapon that can stretch the floor create offense out of the post."
If the draft did fall this way, it would give the Hawks needed size and playmaking at the big man spots in the frontcourt. Both players can run the offense with the ball in their hands and take some of the playmaking responsibilities. The Hawks have actually already met with Queen at the NBA Combine and that could mean they have some serious interest.
Most other mock drafts have Queen going before 13, but it is good for the Hawks to be doing their due diligence in case they either decide to trade up into the top ten for him or he slips to 13.
Queen is an interesting fit with the Hawks, mostly due to his defensive concerns. Atlanta has only Onyeka Okongwu on the roster at center for next season and needs at least two more bigs, with one or both perhaps coming in the draft. Queen was one of the top players in the country this past season, leading the Terrapins to the Sweet Sixteen while averaging 16.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 1.9 APG on 53/20/77 shooting splits. His three-point shot and defense are big question marks however and he might not be the best fit behind Okongwu.
Raynaud helped his draft stock at the combine with the way that he performed during scrimmages and he should be getting first round consideration.
It is interesting to see the Hawks take two centers. Would they just rely on Queen and Raynaud to back up Okongwu and not bring in a veteran? What do the Hawks do at the wing position and backup ball handler? Atlanta could have their center position set for the future with a draft like this, but questions would still remain.