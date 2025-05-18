2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Sees Hawks Take Center Drawing Alperen Sengun Comparisons
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is in the books and it went exactly how the Atlanta Hawks were hoping that it would. While the Hawks own pick was controlled by San Antonio, Atlanta was watching intently, hoping that the Sacramento Kings pick would stay at No. 13. Atlanta owned the Kings pick this season thanks to the Kevin Huerter trade in 2022 and it finally conveyed this season. While there was a high probability chance that this is where the Hawks's pick would land, it is now official and Atlanta is now going to have two first-round picks this season at No. 13 and No. 22. The Mavericks pulled a stunner and won the NBA Draft lottery, with the Spurs, 76ers, and Hornets rounding out the top four.
Now, the Hawks are going to be armed with two first-round picks in next month's NBA Draft and will have some choices to make. Now, what will the Hawks do with these picks? Will they stay at No. 13 and No. 22? Will they package them together to try and move up for a player they like, who they don't think will be there at No. 13? Could they trade one or both picks for a veteran to try and help their team now? Those are the questions that will await new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh and whoever the team decides to hire (If they decide to hire someone) as the new president of basketball operations will have to answer.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released a new mock draft this morning and in it, he has the Hawks taking Maryland center Derik Queen with the No. 13 pick and Michigan big man Danny Wolf with the 22nd pick. Wasserman gave Queen a lofty player comparison, comparing him to Rockets star Alperen Sengun. Wolf drew comparisons to former Magic forward Hedo Turkoglu.
13. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings): Derik Queen (Maryland, C)
Size: 6'10", 246 lbs
Age: 20
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparison: Alperen Sengun
"Scouts who thought highly of Derik Queen before the NCAA tournament should only feel more confident after Maryland's Sweet 16 exit. His three three-point makes and 27-point game against No. 1 seed Florida could have only helped turn some of the skeptics.
Queen's skill level, scoring versatility and passing IQ have been strong enough indicators of offensive success that certain teams will be willing to look past his defensive limitations."
Team Fit: "Queen is a unique prospect who could really impact the game with a seldom seen blend of size, scoring, vision and feel. He'd give Atlanta another needed half-court option the Hawks can go to, aside from Trae Young."
22. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Danny Wolf (Michigan, PF/C)
Size: 7'0", 250 lbs
Age: 21
Nationality: USA/Israel
Pro comparison: Kyle Anderson, Hedo Turkoglu
"Danny Wolf made a strong, final pitch to scouts against Auburn, finishing with 20 points and a number of eye-opening highlights that showcased his creation and shotmaking.
Though his three-point numbers might not indicate shooting improvement, he added a pull-up and step-back to his repertoire this year. A 7-footer who made 21 dribble jumpers, served as Michigan's lead playmaker and still averaged 9.7 boards and 1.4 blocks is bound to entice a number of teams."
If the draft did fall this way, it would give the Hawks needed size and playmaking at the big man spots in the frontcourt. Both players can run the offense with the ball in their hands and take some of the playmaking responsibilities. The Hawks have actually already met with Queen at the NBA Combine and that could mean they have some serious interest.
Most other mock drafts have Queen going before 13, but it is good for the Hawks to be doing their due diligence in case they either decide to trade up into the top ten for him or he slips to 13.
Queen is an interesting fit with the Hawks, mostly due to his defensive concerns. Atlanta has only Onyeka Okongwu on the roster at center for next season and needs at least two more bigs, with one or both perhaps coming in the draft. Queen was one of the top players in the country this past season, leading the Terrapins to the Sweet Sixteen while averaging 16.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 1.9 APG on 53/20/77 shooting splits. His three-point shot and defense are big question marks however and he might not be the best fit behind Okongwu.
Wolf would give the Hawks even more depth in the front court and in time could even develop into the backup center. He has really solid passing skills for a man of his size and while his shot still needs some work, he could be a worthwhile investment for the Hawks.