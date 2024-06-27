Grading the Hawks' Selection of Zaccharie Risacher

Some clips showcasing Zaccharie Risacher’s shot versatility. The 6-foot-10 wing is shooting 47.3% from three on 91 attempts this season. Risacher has emerged as one of the best pure shooters in this year’s draft. His 3-and-D play style, positional size and passing flashes are… https://t.co/VZ5NfTWwX6 pic.twitter.com/sTtvVxyV1e