How to Watch The 1st Round of the 2024 NBA Draft: Time, TV, Streaming, Odds, and More
The day has finally arrived.
The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off tonight and it is going to be one of the biggest days of the NBA offseason. While this draft might not have the superstar type of talent like Victor Wembanyama, there could be a lot of movement and trades made tonight that could shape some team's rosters heading into next season.
The draft will kickoff tonight with the Atlanta Hawks picking 1st and one of the great mysteries around this draft is what the Hawks are going to do. This week, all signs have pointed to the Hawks taking French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick, but there is still a sense that that might not be a lock. The Hawks have been heavily linked to UConn center Donovan Clingan and while French big man Alex Sarr did not workout for the Hawks, Atlanta could deem him the best player and take him anyway. The possibility of a trade-down is on the board too, with the Spurs being the team linked to the No. 1 pick the most.
There is intrigue elsewhere though. Will the Rockets trade out of the No. 3 pick? Could the Blazers, Grizzlies, or Thunder be plotting a move up? Do the Lakers and 76ers hold onto their picks? Are any blockbuster trades going to be made tonight? What are the chances that Bronny James is selected tonight and does not fall into the 2nd round?
These are all questions that will get answered tonight. Here is how you can watch the first round of tonight's NBA Draft
2024 NBA Draft 1st Round:
DATE/TIME
• Wednesday, June 26th at 8:00 p.m. EST (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)
Where
•Barclays Center, Brooklyn (NY)
TV/ONLINE
• Tonight's 1st round can be seen on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+.
Odds
- Coming into tonight, Risacher remains the favorite to be chosen with the No. 1 pick on Caesars Sportsbook. Risacher is at -225 to be chosen first, while Clingan is at +260, and Sarr is at +700.
Will Risacher in fact be the pick and be a part of the Hawks core for the future? This from our own Rohan Raman:
"On Monday, ESPN's Jonathan Givony went on the Lowe Post and spoke with NBA insider Zach Lowe about who the Hawks are going to select. He had this to say:
“Could the Hawks surprise us? They're putting out smoke that Alex Sarr is still firmly in consideration there, even though they haven't gotten him in for a workout. The Hawks could do anything, and that goes in a lot of different ways, like with Trey Young, with Dejante Murray, with Capella, with their whole roster. But I think if anything but Zaccharie Risacher happens at one, I think that would be a big surprise around the NBA.”
Givony also offered some insight into why the Hawks have not been able to bring Sarr in for a workout. This is similar to what he said while talking to Brian Windhorst on the Hoop Collective.
"It just seems that he's looking at Washington's situation with their centers being Richaun Holmes and Marvin Bagley III. And the four is Kuzma, who can move to the three also. And so I think he's looking at that depth chart and believes there's more opportunity for him. I don't think it's anything against the Hawks, but the Hawks have some stuff to figure out with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. And so I think that it's a little bit less drama in Washington and just the opportunity is cleaner for him.”
Risacher being the first overall pick is something that Givony has consistently stated. His mock draft reflects that and this just serves as a further re-iteration. It is also interesting that Risacher has now become the odds-on favorite to be selected first, usurping Clingan from that spot.
A lot of signs are pointing towards Risacher being an Atlanta Hawk at the first overall spot, but nothing is absolute until draft night. Hawks fans should remember the 2022 draft, where Jabari Smith was mocked to the Magic for weeks until Paolo Banchero became the favorite ten minutes before the draft."
Buckle for a wild night across the NBA.