Atlanta Hawks Center Depth Takes Another Critical Hit With Latest Injury News

When the season began, the Atlanta Hawks looked like they had one of the best frontcourts and center situations in the NBA. They had just traded for Kristaps Porzingis, Onyeka Okongwu showed a lot of growth as the starter on the previous year's team, and Atlanta was able to smartly sign away N'Faly Dante from the Rockets. Dante had shown a lot of potential last season as a two-way player and the Hawks got him in the event that Porzingis would miss games.

Fast forward to today and the Hawks might be in the most dire position in the NBA when it comes to their centers.

Atlanta still has Okongwu, who is playing pretty solid basketball, but Porzinigs has missed several games and is currently out with an illness. Today, it was announced that Dante had torn his ACL and would be out for the rest of the season.

N’Faly Dante sustained a right knee injury during the College Park Skyhawks game vs. Texas during the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida on December 19. Following an MRI at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Dante was diagnosed… pic.twitter.com/sq1sMvOr7h — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 23, 2025

While Dante had not played in many Hawks games this season, he was going to get his chance with Porzingis out. The Hawks quietly needed him to become a real contributor and that is not going to happen now.

What happens next?

The big question for the Hawks now is what happens next?

Atlanta was already playing Okongwu heavy minutes, with Mouhamed Gueye and rookie Asa Newell giving the backup minutes. Both Gueye and Newell are better fits at power forward and not used the best at center. Not only that, but Gueye is out tonight vs the Bulls, leaving the Hawks with fewer options.

For now, the Hawks are likely going to rely on a stop gap option. According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, they are going to sign center Malik Williams to a two-way contract. Williams is with the Hawks’ G League team, the College Park Skyhawks, and has averaged 16.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks over 14 games.

The Hawks are signing center Malik Williams to a two-way contract, sources told ESPN. The 6-11 Williams is with the Hawks’ G League team, the College Park Skyhawks, and has averaged 16.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks over 14 games. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 23, 2025

The Hawks are likely going to be players on the center trade market as well. They have been mentioned as suitors for Anthony Davis, but the Hawks should certainly not limit themselves to only blockbuster types of deals.

Their ability to fix their center depth and overall defense are going to be the two issues between the Hawks becoming a threat in the Eastern Conference or just being another play-in team, which is what they have been in the seasons since making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. How they handle both problems will be telling and they only have so much time in their season to get things turned around.

