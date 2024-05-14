If The Atlanta Hawks Were to Pass On Alex Sarr, Who Could They Take With The No. 1 Pick?
The Atlanta Hawks beat the odds on Sunday and won the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery for the first time in franchise history, It was an unexpected twist in a lottery that not many were looking super forward too, but now the Hawks control the draft and can take whichever prospect they want instead of hoping that one falls to them.
Since the Hawks won the lottery, there seems to be a consensus forming that they should keep the pick and take Alex Sarr, a 7'1 forward/center from France who checks a lot of the boxes the Hawks need on their team and is considered by many to be the prospect with the highest ceiling in the draft. He is the favorite to go with the No.1 pick, but this draft could also be the most unpredictable since the 2013 draft, which was famous for the shocking Anthony Bennett pick.
Could something like that occur this June?
Just to be clear: I think the Hawks should take Sarr and there is not really much argument for anyone else in my opinion. He would be an instant impact player who would help a lot of the Hawks defensive woes, as well as flashing upside on offense. If I was making the pick, Sarr would be the no-brainer selection.
But there is a chance that the Hawks front office could throw a curve ball. If they did, who could they take in place of Sarr?
1. Donovan Clingan- 7'2, 280 LBS, Center- UConn
Clingan is one player that is likely to be considered by the Hawks and his defensive capabilities are the big reason why. Clingan is a really good shot blocker and rebounder who would give the Hawks a huge boost on that end of the floor. He also measured well at the combine.
He does not have a large offensive arsenal right now, but it is something that he is working on and could improve his game enough at that end. He does not have the ceiling that Sarr does and is not as athletic but offers a lot of things that Atlanta needs.
3. Matas Buzelis- 6'11, 195 LBS, Forward-G-League- Ignite
Buzelis is the ultimate wildcard for the Hawks with the No. 1 pick. I think it is highly unlikely, but there is enough from his game to warrant consideration, though Atlanta could also try and trade down and take him. He has had ups and downs as a shooter and an offensive player as a whole and also needs to put on weight to add to his frame. He is a good playmaker and creator at the wing, with the upside of being a solid defender as well, though I think his upside is limited on that end. Atlanta could use a playmaker and creator on the wing and Buzelis could become just that for them.
4. Ron Holland- 6'8, 200 LBS, Forward- G-League- Ignite
No. 1 might be really high for Holland, but like Buzelis, the Hawks could try and trade back in the draft and take him. Holland could end up being the best two-way player in this draft, though he is a high-risk prospect who has a low floor. Atlanta needs his kind of athleticism, defensive ability, and size in the lineup, but his lack of an offensive game and shaky shooting might be too much of a risk for the Hawks at the very top. Still, Holland would also check a lot of boxes for Atlanta and he will test athletically.
5. Zaccharie Risacher- 6'8, 202 LBS, Forward- JL Bourg (LNB Pro A) France
Risacher has the most range of anyone in this draft, meaning I have seen him projected to go near the top, but also seen him towards the 7-10 range. He is a talented wing player who would bring versatility and athleticism to the position and fill a lot of needs for the Hawks. The question with him is on the offensive end, especially his consistency. This is another high-risk proposition for the Hawks if they take him, but his upside and potential is clearly there.
I think the Hawks would only consider taking those players with the No. 1 pick. Could they trade back and try to land someone else? Certainly, but I still think they would only want to move back for one of these five players. Guys like Rob Dillingham and Nikola Topic would not fit the team, even if they end up trading either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray and I don't think they will seriously consider taking any either of those players. Another dark horse pick if they decide to move back would include UConn guard Stephon Castle, though it would be pretty shocking to see him go No. 1.
Sarr is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick to Atlanta, but there is still plenty of time for someone to make an impression on the decision-makers in Atlanta and change their minds.