Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Christmas Day
Are the San Antonio Spurs the Oklahoma City Thunder’s kryptonite?
These teams have played twice this season and San Antonio has won both matchups heading into a crucial Christmas Day battle on Thursday afternoon.
The Thunder have lost just four games all season long, but they’re 2-3 in their last five games , including a loss to the Spurs by 20 points on Tuesday night. San Antonio also knocked the Thunder out of the NBA Cup, yet oddsmakers have set Victor Wembanyama and company as massive underdogs on Thursday.
It’s worth noting that Tuesday’s win for the Spurs was on the second night of a back-to-back for the Thunder, but OKC’s chances of breaking the regular-season wins record are in serious jeopardy after another loss. The Thunder started the season 24-1, but they are now just 3.5 games up on the Spurs in the Western Conference standings.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company will aim to bounce back on Christmas, and they’re in a great spot at home, where they are 14-0 this season.
However, the Spurs have shown that they’re ahead of schedule with their young core, and they could be a sneaky underdog bet in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this clash between the two top teams in the Western Conference so far this season.
Spurs vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Spurs +9.5 (-115)
- Thunder -9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +280
- Thunder: -355
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 25
- Time: 2:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC
- Spurs record: 22-7
- Thunder record: 26-4
Spurs vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Stanley Umude – out
- David Jones Garcia – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Spurs vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-137)
In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I shared why I’m backing Wemby on Christmas, even though he’s been on a minutes limit as of late:
Victor Wembanyama has been on a minutes limit for the Spurs, but he’s picked up nine or more rebounds in three games since returning from a calf strain, including one against the Thunder in the NBA Cup.
Wemby is averaging 11.8 rebounds per game this season, and it’s only a matter of time before the Spurs unleash him for more minutes. Last season, Wemby had a monster Christmas showing against the New York Knicks, putting up 42 points and 18 rebounds.
While I’m not saying that he’s going to push 20 boards, I do think nine is very doable for the Spurs star – even in limited minutes.
The Thunder are just 20th in the league in rebounding percentage so far this season.
Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
One of my favorite spread bets on Christmas happens to be in this game, and I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Spurs to cover:
The Spurs have knocked off the Thunder two times already this season, and this is still a tough game for OKC in terms of rest, as it’s their third game in four nights.
The Thunder have not lost a game at home this season – and I’m not expecting that streak to end – but this is entirely too many points to give the Spurs.
San Antonio is 8-4 against the spread as an underdog this season, posting an average scoring margin of +4.3 points in those games. That’s pretty insane, as the Spurs have won outright in eight of those games as well.
OKC still has the No. 1 defensive and net rating in the league, but the Spurs rank in the top seven in the NBA in net, defensive and offensive rating. Even with Victor Wembanyama on a minutes limit, the Spurs have beaten the Thunder twice, including a 20-point blowout on Tuesday night.
Oddsmakers are clearly pricing in the tremendous start to the season for the Thunder, but they’re just 2-3 in their last five games and are facing a Spurs team that clearly is ready to contend now. I’ll gladly take the points in this afternoon matchup.
Pick: Spurs +9.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
