Social Media Reacts To Atlanta Hawks Selecting Zaccharie Risacher With the No. 1 Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
The Atlanta Hawks stayed at No. 1 and selected French Forward Zaccharie Risachergrad tonight in the 2024 NBA Draft. Risacher was the favorite coming into the day and the Hawks did not waver from that.
It has been said by a number of draft analysts, that Risacher is a prospect that is has a limited ceiling, but a high floor and he also plays a position of need. He has two-way versatility and has performed well since the lottery. He is a plug-and-play type of forward who fits on the Hawks as either their starting 2 or 3. He is not an elite defender or offensive player, but he is solid enough at both and he is coming off of a really good offensive season. He does not need the ball in his hands to be an effective offensive player either, as his three-point numbers show. He will have to show this is sustainable, but he could be a real offensive threat next to Young and Johnson. He needs to show a wider array of skills on offense though and needs to drive and finish at the rim better.
