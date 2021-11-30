Hawks Announce Streetwear Collaboration with Waka Flocka Flame

Skip to main content
    Hawks Announce Collaboration with ‘SKRIT’ Streetwear by ‘Waka Flocka Flame’
    The Atlanta rapper is celebrating the launch by performing at the Hawks game this Friday.
    Atlanta Hawks

    Oh let's do it! Today, the Hawks Shop, the official team store of the Atlanta Hawks, announced a special in-store collaboration with SKRIT, the new streetwear line by Atlanta’s own Waka Flocka Flame. 

    To help introduce the co-branded four-piece capsule, the award-winning music, and television star will do a special in-game performance and following the game will host a meet-and-greet at the main Hawks Shop with fans who purchase items from the collection. 

    The Hawks’ home contest against the Philadelphia 76ers is set for 7:30 p.m. tipoff and marks the second of 12 ‘Forever 404’ nights, which pays homage to Atlanta culture, past, present, and future. Intended for both the young and seasoned fan, the neutral-color palette SKRIT streetwear will be available for purchase for fans exclusively available at the main Hawks Shop, near Gate 1 at State Farm Arena. Each item in this collection features the Hawks’ logo on elevated luxurious t-shirts, fleece crewneck, and joggers.

    "I'm excited about bringing SKRIT to my hometown of Atlanta with one of the most iconic teams in the NBA,” said Waka Flocka. “SKRIT has no creative ceiling, and I consider this one of the most potentially worthwhile investments I've made in a long time.”

    Waka Flocka Flame has been known for his unabashed support for Atlanta sports teams and is well-known for his timeless singles 'O Let’s Do It', 'Hard in da Paint', and 'No Hands'. The latter of which won the 2011 BET Hip Hop Awards for Best Club Banger.

    SKRIT draws inspiration from culture and the community to create on-trend and sustainable collections. As one of the top fashionable brands to originate in Montreal, Canada, SKRIT is defined by freedom of expression, made for the people and by the people. SKRIT prides in having longevity, durability, and high-quality fashion. All the designed pieces within the collection are created with the most sustainable and ethically sourced materials.

    SKRIT’s founder, Pratheep Kanesh aka “Stally”, initially met Waka Flocka Flame based on their companies NFT creativity and capabilities. Through Art and partnership with Nilson Martinez, it blossomed and expanded into fashion, which they consider to be the new intersection between the virtual and physical space and interconnected with multitudes of creative and diverse audiences. 

    SKRIT transforms its collections and reconfigures them through street language and aesthetics. Its mood and energy drives the streetwear collection into a maximum interaction of two aesthetics at the antipodes in a perfectly mixed and amalgamated collision of styles.

    To secure a ticket for the Hawks game on Friday, December 3 that includes a custom Hawks x Waka Flocka T-shirt and $10 of food and beverage credit, visit Hawks.com/WakaFlocka.

    Recording artist Waka Flocka Flame in attendance during the second half of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship between the Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
