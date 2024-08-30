New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Zach LaVine to Phoenix, Hawks Get New Backcourt Partner for Young
The two most stagnant trade sagas in the NBA are that of Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine. Both are players who come with significant financial implications that drastically outweigh what they provide on the court. Waiting for the situation to improve does not seem very fruitful, either.
Specifically, the relationship between LaVine and the Bulls seems to be frigid at best. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times had this to say about it back in July:
"An NBA insider told the Sun-Times on Tuesday that the relationship between LaVine and the team’s top brass is completely shattered and “filled with mistrust.” LaVine and his representation at Klutch Sports feel like they were misled on possible trade destinations, and the Bulls thought LaVine “opting” for season-ending right foot surgery when rehab on the injury was still on the table was a counterpunch thrown below the belt."
Cowley also added this about the dynamics between LaVine and his team:
“While there is a scenario in which LaVine is not moved and returns to the Bulls, he would do so to a locker room that would welcome him back, but a front office and ownership group that consider it the worst-case scenario,"
Essentially, LaVine's cap hits of $43 million, $46 million and $49 million, combined with his injuries, have created a situation where Chicago's front office - and the NBA at large - does not value his contributions. It would be best for everyone if he was traded to a situation that can afford to take the gamble on LaVine returning to the same player who averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on shooting splits of 48/37.5/84.8 in his last healthy season.
One team that should take the gamble on LaVine is the Phoenix Suns. After a disappointing first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Suns are now in a difficult position. Their aging star trio of Devin Booker, Bradly Beal and Kevin Durant all have salaries of over $50 million dollars and their roster is one of the most expensive in the NBA. One or more of Durant, Beal and Booker are virtually guaranteed to finish their careers outside of Phoenix.
Due to the difficult situations the Bulls and Suns find themselves in, a trade could make some sense. However, a third team would help with taking on salaries to fit the deal under the Suns' punitive salary restrictions. The Hawks could be that third team.
Here is what the trade would look like:
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks get: Lonzo Ball, Torrey Craig, Onuralp Bitim
Chicago Bulls get: DeAndre Hunter, Bradley Beal, 2031 1st-round pick (top-8 protected)
Phoenix Suns get: Zach LaVine, Dalen Terry
Why the Hawks would do this deal: The Hawks do not necessarily need a point guard, but Ball is the type of player that fits in a wide variety of contexts. When healthy, he's a two-way playmaker who can space the floor (42.3% on 3.1 attempts per game in 2021-22). He should be able to play off of Trae Young and can make an impact in the touches that he does get. Furthermore, it also reduces the Hawks' reliance on Dyson Daniels to make a sizable impact in his first year with the team. Craig is a wing with size who was solid at times for the Suns as a member of their playoff rotation. He would likely slot in as the sixth or seventh man for Atlanta. Bitim was a two-way success story for the Bulls who made an impact for the Bulls last season.
Why the Hawks would not do this deal: The Hawks are taking a gamble on Ball's health and if he suffers another setback, it would be a significant waste of money. Furthermore, if he does play well for Atlanta, they would need to make a decision on re-signing him. There is also the slight chance that Hunter is able to stay healthy and sustain his successful 2023-24 season from three-point range, which would be an unfortunate development for Atlanta.
Why the Bulls would do this deal: Swapping LaVine for a first-round pick that has some chance of conveying to Chicago is about the best that the Bulls could do, especially given the circumstances. Beal can operate as a high-volume scorer alongside either Josh Giddey or Coby White as the lead ball handler. He is also not a player that can single-handedly keep Chicago from losing enough games to execute their rebuild. On a roster that lacks wing talent, Hunter is an interesting addition with some upside if he's able to replicate the 38.5% he shot from three-point range on 5.3 attempts a game in 2023-24. Even though he is an average defender, he can still help Chicago's lackluster defense (8th worst team defensive rating in the NBA).
Why the Bulls would not do this deal: Over the next three years, Beal and Hunter are making over $70+ milion dollars each season. That significantly reduces their valuable salary cap flexibility, which is critical for a rebuilding team. Beal is also a shooting guard, taking minutes away from Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White.
Why the Suns would do this deal: The Suns already have a ton invested in this roster. Therefore, making a move to get a younger, more dynamic scorer who theoretically fits as their small forward. Although LaVine has his issues on defense, he has shown that he can be an incredibly effective scorer in the past for a winning team. The 2021-22 Bulls started the season off as one of the best teams in the East and LaVine was a key part of that success. I think there is a chance he could be the third star on a successful team, especially in a context like Phoenix's. Adding LaVine would let Booker play as more of a facilitator, which is the best possible outcome for the Suns. A motivated LaVine with something to prove could result in his best season yet. Terry's jumpshot is still a work in progress, but his activity on defense would be very helpful on a team that lacks young, high-energy players.
Why the Suns would not do this deal: LaVine's injuries are a worrying factor, especially considering that Booker and Durant regularly miss time. It is also unclear how he would handle being the third option when he was the primary scorer in Chicago. Trading their last significant future first-round pick for a reclamation project in LaVine might also be enough to make the Bulls' front office balk on this trade. Furthermore, Terry's lack of an offensive game could make him unplayable for stretches of the season.
Who says no? I would say that the Suns probably say no because they want to hold on to that 2031 pick and are worried by LaVine's medicals. I think both the Hawks and Bulls would readily do these deals since both moves fit with the team's respective direction. The Hawks getting a solid backcourt partner for Trae Young and the Bulls getting another asset to use in their rebuild are both good outcomes for teams that are not giving up a ton of value.