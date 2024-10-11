2024-25 Atlanta Hawks Roster Preview: Keaton Wallace
Age: 25
Height, Weight: 6'4, 190 lbs
2023-24 Averages: 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game on 43.8%/37.0%/78.9% splits (16 games with College Park Skyhawks)
Career Averages: 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 43.8%/32.9%/74% shooting splits (48 games in G League)
Keaton Wallace took his Summer League opportunity and made the best of it in a way that could make him an underrated development story for Atlanta. He was fantastic in the Hawks win over the Wizards in Summer League and specifically stood out as a defender. Back when he was originally signed to the two-way deal, I had this to say about him:
"Based on his first stint with the Hawks, this makes complete sense. Wallace was a defensive force for the Hawks tonight, slotting in perfectly as both an on and off-ball defender. Despite not starting the game, he was part of the closing lineup as the Hawks looked to steal the win in the fourth quarter. I was especially impressed by how he played on-ball, but he showed great awareness as a weak-side defender too. In his 23 minutes of action, he put up 10 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 stocks. He showed off a fairly reliable jumper, even if his shot didn't fall from three-point range (1 for 4). Wallace was the only player who played 20+ minutes and graded out with a positive plus-minus, indicating his contributions on both sides of the ball."
To be clear, I do not think this means Wallace is going to be a major factor for Atlanta this season, barring a horrific stretch of injuries. However, I do think this is a player that is worth investing in through the College Park development system. I'm intrigued by his growth as a shooter, solid playmaking and defense. I'd struggle to put him above Kevon Harris or Seth Lundy because Harris has shown good minutes at the NBA level and Lundy looked more explosive in the G League, but I do think he could turn into a solid injury replacement.
Personally, I think it's a good problem for the Hawks to have. Trae Young is firmly entrenched at the point guard spot, one of Bogdan Bogdanovic or Dyson Daniels will be the shooting guard and I'd expect Bufkin and Lundy to soak up the remaining minutes at guard. That's to say nothing of players like Vit Krejci, who has forward size combined with a guard's playmaking touch. Wallace should be free to further develop his shooting and become a truly lock-down guard at the G League level. However, he simply plays at a deep position for Atlanta in 2024-25.
He's shown growth as a shooter, increasing his percentage from deep with every season in the G League. If he fills in for a few games when Atlanta is short-handed, I think his shot will likely be at an NBA level. I'm interested to see how his defense holds up against better competition, but College Park is an excellent place for him to further grow his game in that regard.
Best-Case Scenario: Wallace becomes a 20+ points per game scorer in the G League and makes it very hard for Atlanta to keep him there. They elevate him for a few games during a bad stretch of injuries and he gives them helpful minutes as a rotation guard. He puts himself in serious consideration to return in 2025.
Worst-Case Scenario: Wallace regresses as a shooter and he is merely good rather than great in G League action. He is unable to crack Atlanta's guard rotation and finds an opportunity elsewhere.