2024-25 Roster Preview: Kobe Bufkin
Age: 21 (2nd season)
Height, Weight: 6'4, 195 lbs
2023-24 Averages: 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists on 37.0%/22.5%/50% splits (17 games)
Career Averages: same as above
To be blunt, it's difficult to definitively take a ton from Bufkin's rookie year. After being taken with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bufkin played in Summer League as the point guard for the Skyhawks. It did not go well - he averaged 4.6 turnovers as the main decision maker. Bufkin finished his Summer League stint by averaging 14 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds on 33%/13%/76% splits.
During his rookie year, he played in only 17 games. He spent most of the season playing in College Park and missed practically all of March with a toe injury. A cursory glance would indicate that Bufkin did not make a big impact for the Hawks in 2023-24 and that would be accurate.
Yet, there were legitimate flashes of Bufkin being a future difference maker for the Hawks.
Bufkin's defense is perhaps his best attribute. He is a smart defender who uses his quick feet to put himself in position for steals. Once in position, he has active hands that can disrupt the handle of opposing guards. It would be a stretch to say he's an elite athlete, but he has enough athleticism to hold up as a perimeter defender. He is also a bigger guard, standing at 6'5 with a 6'8 wingspan.
Hawks fans saw signs of this when he was asked to take on the Kyrie Irving assignment. He held his own and forced Irving into a few turnovers that the star guard rarely makes. He also had a buzzer-beater three-pointer on Irving, showing an ability to create his own shot.
However, the biggest question with Bufkin has to be his offense. His shooting has not come around yet despite him being a fairly solid shooter from beyond the arc and fantastic free throw shooter in college. In his sophomore season at Michigan, he hit 35.5% of his 3.7 attempts from deep per game and posted an elite 84.9% free throw percentage. That hasn't necessarily translated yet to his appearances in Atlanta. He has had some big games for the Skyhawks, including a 43-point explosion on Jan. 30th against the San Diego Clippers. To be fair, this seems like a case of a young player still finding his shot. Bufkin has the stats and touch to become a better shooter than what he's shown thus far. The injuries he suffered last season also undoubtedly played a role in his struggles.
In terms of what to expect from him in 2024-25, the first priority is obviously going to be for him to stay healthy. He missed time with a toe injury last year and could not suit up for Summer League due to a shoulder injury. Bufkin should be good to go for training camp, but he already has a bit of an injury history despite only being in his second year. If he can stay in the rotation, he needs to take advantage of the opportunities he gets as a catch-and-shoot option. Taking on challenging defensive assignments will also help him stick on the roster. Atlanta's perimeter defense is going to be a big question this season and Bufkin could be a part of improving it.
If he's able to hold up on defense, gets his three-point percentage to a respectable number on a solid number of attempts and shows growth as a connective passer, then he should be a regular part of the rotation.
Best-Case Scenario: Bufkin plays in 65+ games and becomes one of the Hawks' most reliable defenders. He makes a strong case to be the starting shooting guard next to Trae Young, improves his shooting to 35% on three to four attempts a game and shows signs of being able to put pressure on the rim while driving to the basket.
Worst-Case Scenario: Bufkin suffers another injury in 2024-25 and spends most of the season in College Park as he works his way back. He is able to make it back into the rotation, but is only able to show flashes rather than consistency in his game.