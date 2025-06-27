2025 NBA Draft Grades: Hawks Are One Of Five Teams Who Earn An "A' Grade From ESPN
The Atlanta Hawks are being universally praised for how they handled the 2025 NBA Draft.
Sitting with the No. 13 pick, Atlanta made one of the most stunning draft day trades in recent memory. The Hawks sent the 13th pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for the 23rd pick and an unprotected first round pick that is the most favorable of the Pelicans or the Bucks.
Let me say that again. The Atlanta Hawks will get the most favorable pick between the Bucks and the Pelicans.
In an always tough Western Conference, the Pelicans are projected to be among the worst teams and very unlikely to be a playoff team. Milwaukee still has Giannis Antetokounmpo (for now), but the rest of that roster is very weak. Given the Bucks still get to play in the East and have one of the best players in the world, who is also durable and available. There is a good chance that the Hawks end up with a lottery pick, and it is not crazy to think they could even land in the top four if things break their way.
There was talk of the Hawks being interested in in Georgia forward Asa Newell with the No. 13 pick, but he fell to No. 23. Getting a prospect most had ranked in the top 15-20 while getting a potential top ten (top five?) pick in next year's draft is a heist.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton graded each team's draft and the Hawks were one of five teams that received an "A" grade:
"It almost didn't matter whom the Hawks took after getting an unprotected 2026 first-round pick -- the better of those from Milwaukee and New Orleans -- via the Pelicans to move down 10 spots. I might have made that trade straight up without getting No. 23. All the better that Atlanta took a prospect ranked 13th in my projections.
Time will tell if Newell cracks the rotation quickly enough to pair with newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis, but I love that fit because Porzingis' strengths fit perfectly with the shortcomings that make Newell a forward/center tweener."
“Asa is unbelievable. With where the league is going, people with size and athleticism like that just make sense,” said Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh. “He’s a great screener, a great human being, a ridiculous athlete, and a really smart player too. He is an unbelievable competitor and does things that impact winning.”
Newell appeared in 33 games (all starts) in his lone collegiate season at Georgia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 29.0 minutes (.543 FG%, .748 FT%). He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times during the 2024-25 campaign, matching Anthony Edwards’ program record set in 2019-20.
The first freshman to lead Georgia in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg) since Jumaine Jones in 1997-98, Newell secured seven double-doubles this past season, tied for the fourth-most in the nation amongst all freshmen. He registered a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double on March 12 against Oklahoma, the most rebounds by a Bulldog since Toumani Camara’s 17 boards against Montana in Dec. 2020.
In his collegiate debut against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 4, the 6-9 forward poured in 26 points on 13-22 shooting from the field, in addition to 11 rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 32 minutes of play. His 26 points are tied with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend, Dominique Wilkins, for the highest offensive output by a Bulldog freshmen in their debut.
Prior to playing collegiately at Georgia, the Atlanta native played at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida as a junior and senior in high school, alongside Cooper Flagg and Derik Queen.
It was a big night for the Hawks, even if they just came away with one player.