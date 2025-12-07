Should The 2026 New Orleans Pelicans Pick Be Untouchable In a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade?

The Atlanta Hawks have found themselves at numerous crossroads in recent seasons. First, they had the decision to trade or not to trade for Dejounte Murray. After they pulled the trigger on the Murray trade and the fit with Trae Young didn't work, they needed to make a decision on which one of them the organization should prioritize. They chose Young and sent Dejounte to the New Orleans Pelicans. While the Murray trade was a clear mistake, they moved on from the mistake rather seamlessly and got a solid replacement starter in Dyson Daniels.

Last summer, the Hawks could have stayed at the 13th overall pick and taken Asa Newell, who was clearly their guy. Instead, they outmaneuvered the Pelicans and negotiated their way into getting perhaps the juiciest pick in the NBA. Because they moved back from 13 to 23, they got a 2026 first-round pick that is the better of New Orleans and Milwaukee. Since the Pelicans have one of the worst records in the NBA, that pick seems destined to finish within the top three of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Now, the Bucks have a decision to make with their franchise superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo. For the first time in his career, Giannis seems to be contemplating the idea of finishing his career elsewhere. That is a massive problem for the Bucks because they don't have control over their first-round picks until the 2031 draft. Fortunately for them, the Hawks can offer control over both their 2026 and 2027 first round picks.

That begs the question - should the Atlanta Hawks give up what will likely be a top-three pick in the NBA Draft for Giannis?

Why They Should Do It

I think there is a three-fold argument for trading a top-three pick in the 2026 Draft for Giannis. First, Giannis is still very much in his prime. He's 31 years old, but the Greek forward is coming off three straight years of averaging 30+ points, 11+ rebounds and 5+ assists on 60+ TS%. This year, he's averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 rebounds while shooting a career-high 65.7% on two-pointers. His on-off metrics have been ludicrous - the Bucks are 19 points better when he's on the floor and he's single-handedly putting them in the conversation for the playoffs. That's because he's still one of the best help defenders in the NBA. The only players who are realistically in his tier at the moment are Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. High draft picks are great to have, but there's almost no chance anyone that the Hawks could draft with that pick would come close to Giannis's level.

Secondly, the Hawks have the ability to create one of the most fascinating frontcourts in the NBA. Jalen Johnson's passing makes him a legit option to be the ball-handler in the pick-and-roll while Giannis is one of the best roll men in the NBA. If the Hawks are able to keep Trae Young in the deal, it'd be pretty easy to see how Young could weaponize Giannis as the roll man. However, the best scenario from a Giannis deal would be pairing Johnson with Giannis. Both players are elite rebounders, so they'd have no problem creating extra possessions on offense and ending possessions on defense. JJ can also shoot threes and space the floor for Giannis to destroy teams in the midrange. Giannis would complement Johnson on defense - his ability to clean up the plays where Johnson loses track of his assignment would tighten up the Hawks' defense and turn them into one of the five best units in the NBA. The Hawks should be able to keep NAW and Dyson Daniels in any Giannis deal, so they'd be able to field three very capable defenders in their starting lineup.

Lastly, while the 2026 Draft could be very good at the top, there isn't a prospect on the tier of a Cooper Flagg or Victor Wembanyama. Both Flagg and Wembanyama were seen as basically guarenteed to turn into All-Star players at minimum. I don't think either AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson are at that level. Dybantsa has been excellent for BYU as an 18 year-old, but his deficiencies as a defender and handler are going to take time to work through at the NBA level. Peterson has essentially missed the first month of the college basketball season as he's worked back from a hamstring injury. I think the only way that the Hawks would trade this pick and have buyer's remorse is if that pick ended up leading to Cameron Boozer.

Why They Shouldn't Do It

There are two big reasons I'd be hesitant about putting the 2026 Pelicans pick on the table for Giannis.

Antetokounmpo's injury history isn't as concerning as someone like Joel Embiid, but it isn't clean. The Greek Freak has missed 15+ games in two of the past three years and has dealt with multiple calf strains over the past few seasons. He's currently out with a calf strain and those injuries come with a lot of risk, especially considering Giannis's physical style of play. Those injuries don't tend to decrease with age and it's reasonable to say that the Hawks only have a three-year window with Giannis on the roster.

The opportunity to draft a franchise superstar on a cost-controlled contract is extremely rare in the NBA and fortunately, that opportunity does exist for the Hawks. If the pick jumps up to the first overall selection, Cameron Boozer is barely a cut under the Flagg/Wembanyama tier and would make the Hawks think twice about Giannis. His feel, shooting, handle and defense are all excellent for a player that is as young as he is. Maybe the high-end athleticism isn't quite as obvious as Flagg or Wembanyama, but it seems very clear Boozer will be a very good player at the NBA level. He'd be a worthy swing at the top selection and it'd be hard to pass up 10-12 years of a Boozer-Johnson tandem over a three-year window with Giannis.

Whether or not the Hawks get this deal done, it'll be very interesting to see how the Giannis saga plays out and if he is actually dealt during the season. However, fans should take comfort in the fact that the Hawks can put themselves firmly in the conversation for one of the ten best players of the last 20 years and also have a chance at championship contention if he goes elsewhere.

