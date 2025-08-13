All Hawks

After Historic Season, Hawks Dyson Daniels Still Can't Get A 99 Steal Rating In NBA 2K26

Jackson Caudell

Apr 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) blocks a shot from Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) blocks a shot from Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dyson Daniels had one of the most historic defensive seasons ever for a guard, finishing second for Defensive Player of the Year. However, that was not good enough for him to get a 99 steal rating in the upcoming NBA 2K26 video game. Daniels has a 98 rating, tied with Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle for best in the game.

Daniels was the League's Best

Daniels owned a league-best 3.01 steals per game this past season, the first player to average over 3.0 steals per game since Alvin Robertson in 1990-91. He swiped 229 total steals, the most thefts in a single season in franchise history and the most by any player in the NBA since 1996 Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton (231, 1995-96). The third-year guard owned 98 more steals than the next closest player (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 131), marking the largest gap between No. 1 and No. 2 in NBA history. He finished the season with a steal-to-foul ratio of 1.31 (229 steals to 175 fouls), the ninth-best steal-to-foul ratio since 1973-74 and the best by any player in the league since Allen Iverson in 2002-03 (1.51).

Behind Daniels’ defensive presence, the Hawks improved their defensive rating from 118.4 in 2023-24 (27th in NBA) to 114.8 (18th in NBA), per NBA.com/Stats, a 3.6 improvement and the sixth-best improvement by any team this past season. Atlanta recorded 48 games with 10-or-more steals this past season, the most such games by any team in the NBA and the second-most such games in a single season in franchise history (1993-94, 56).

Dyson Daniels Atlanta Hawk
Dec 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) plays defense against Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

At 22 years and six days, the two-time Defensive Player of the Month recipient became the youngest player in the NBA since at least 1973-74 to tally at least 200 steals in a single season, surpassing Magic Johnson in 1981-82 (22 years, 240 days). In addition to his league-best 229 steals, Daniels also recorded 55 blocks, leading the entire league with a total of 284 stocks (steals + blocks). He became the first guard to lead the NBA in total stocks since 1988 Defensive Player of the Year Michael Jordan (390, 1987-88).

Daniels became the first player in the NBA to tally 200+ steals and 50+ blocks in a single season since Scottie Pippen in 1994-95, and just the seventh player in the NBA to do so since 1973-74, joining Hall-of-Famers Clyde Drexler (3x), Michael Jordan (6x), Hakeem Olajuwon and Pippen (3x), as well as Ron Harper and Alvin Robertson.

The 6-7 guard recorded a league-best 444 total deflections during the 2024-25 campaign, the most deflections by any player since the NBA began tracking the statistic in 2015-16 and 167 more deflections than the next closest player this season (Keon Ellis: 277). Daniels owned an NBA-best 297 total stops (steals + blocks + offensive fouls drawn) and recovered 81 loose balls, the second-most by any player in the league this season.

Per Cleaning the Glass, Daniels recorded a 3.7 steal percentage, ranking in the 100th percentile for combo guards in 2024-25. He also owned a 4.6 offensive rebound percentage (field goals), ranking in the 92nd percentile for all combo guards this past season and a 12.5 defensive rebound percentage (field goals), ranking in the 84th percentile for combo guards.

The Bendigo, Australia, native secured 27 games with four-or-more steals this past season, the most such games in a single season since 1993-94 (Nate McMillan: 27) and 14 games with five-or-more steals, the most such games since 2010-11 (Chris Paul: 14). Daniels is currently riding a 52-game regular season streak with at least one steal, the second-longest such streak in franchise history and the longest by any player since 2017-18 (Victor Oladipo: 64).

Maybe with another strong season, Daniels can get the rare 99 rating in NBA 2K.

More Atlanta Hawks News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/News