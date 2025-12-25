Atlanta Gets Encouraging News On Its Injury Report Ahead of Tomorrow's Matchup vs Miami

The Atlanta Hawks are not a team that is participating in the Christmas Day games, but they will be back on the court tomorrow to try and snap a four game losing streak. They will face the Miami Heat, the first time the two divisional opponents have met this season and the Hawks got some encouraging news regarding its injury report for tomorrow night.

After missing Tuesday's game vs Chicago, Dyson Daniels is back and is going to be able tomorrow night for the Hawks. Mouhamed Gueye (right shoulder sprain) is questionable and Kristaps Porzingis remains out with an illness.

While there is still plenty of season left, the Hawks really could use a win. Not only have they lost four straight and eight of their last ten, they are close to the Heat in the standings.

Atlanta is having to sort through some injuries to the center position, with Porzingis out for an unspecified period of time and N'Faly Dante suffering a season-ending injury. That led them to signing center Malik Williams to a two-way contract and he could be in action tomorrow vs Miami.

Williams has seen action in 14 games with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League this season (Tip-Off Tournament and regular season), averaging career highs of 16.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, in addition to 1.5 assists in 24.6 minutes of play.

In 12 games during the Tip-Off Tournament, he recorded 16.1 points and 10.7 rebounds, one of only eight players in the NBA G League to average at least 15.0 points and 10.0 boards in the Tip-Off portion of the season. He secured seven double-doubles within a 10-game span (Nov. 29-Dec. 22), including posting back-to-back outings with 20+ points and 15+ rebounds (Dec. 12, Dec. 14).

The 6-11 center has appeared in seven career NBA games, all during the 2023-24 season with the Toronto Raptors, averaging 2.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes of action.

In 100 NBA G League contests (75 starts) across three seasons with Sioux Falls (2023-25) and College Park, Williams owns career averages of 13.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 24.6 minutes.

Undrafted in 2022, the Fort Wayne, Indiana, native suited up in 31 games for Anwil Wloclawek (Poland) in 2022-23, notching 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17.7 minutes.

In 122 collegiate games (62 starts) across a five-season career at Louisville, Williams averaged 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17.9 minutes. The first three-year team captain in program history, he earned MVP honors at the 2021 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, finishing with 13 points, 12 rebounds and a career-best four steals against Maryland in the title game.

