Anonymous NBA Player Poll Votes Trae Young As Third-Most Overrated Player in the League
Each year, The Athletic does an anonymous poll of NBA players to see who they think is the MVP of the season, the most underrated player, the most overrated player, and other questions and the results are usually pretty interesting. They interviewed 142 players in this poll, but not every player answered every question. In fact, only 81 players voted in the most overrated player poll and placing third place in that poll was Hawks point guard Trae Young, who got 7.4% of the votes, behind Rudy Gobert (13.6%) and Wizards guard Jordan Poole (8.6%).
Also, former Hawks forward John Collins got 3.7% of the vote.
Only 81 players voted in the poll and 7.4% of 81 is not a big sample of NBA players, so it is not like the entire NBA is saying that Young is overrated. I would not put a lot of stock in this anyway because it is ludicrous to think that either Gobert or Young is overrated. Young is one of the five best offensive players in the league who can average 25 and 11 and has already shown the ability to lead his team to the conference finals. Gobert on the other hand is the favorite to win another Defensive Player of the year award. He was the best defensive player on the team with the best defense and while he has had his shortcomings in the playoffs, I would not say that Gobert is overrated.
You can read the full piece right here.
During his exit interview last Friday, Young reiterated that he wants to remain in Atlanta and that he wants to win championships:
"Every year teams are different, obviously, I want to be here, but I want to win. I want to be here and I want to win championships here and do that, but I want to win, I mean, that is pretty much all it is for me, that is my motto and that has been me from the beginning."
When asked if he thought he could win with the Hawks or if it was with someone else, this was Young's response:
"I believe it can be here, we just have to make it happen."