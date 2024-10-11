Atlanta Hawks 6th Man Section To Be Rebranded To the "Fanduel 404 Crew"
The Atlanta Hawks 6th man section is going through a bit of a rebranding starting this season.
FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, and the Atlanta Hawks announced the start of the FanDuel 404 Crew, a section of Hawks fans committed to supporting the team and providing non-stop energy and enthusiasm at every Hawks game for the 2024-25 season. Seated in Section 122, the 404 Crew will house the Hawks’ loudest and most rowdy fans, who will be integrated within the team’s award-winning game presentation team to create chants and routines to inspire the team and comical taunts to distract the opponents.
"We love our fans and partnering with FanDuel was a great way for us to reinvent the experience for our most spirited, die-hard fans, who night after night lead the way in creating a fantastic fan atmosphere and home court advantage at State Farm Arena,” said Steve Koonin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Hawks and State Farm Arena.
There will be an audition process to be a part of the FanDuel 404 Crew where Hawks fans will be given an opportunity to show their passion and excitement for the franchise.
Lauren WIlliams at the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shared more about this on social media:
“With many of our employees calling Atlanta home, we know just how passionate Hawks fans are,” said Mike Raffensperger, President, Sports at FanDuel. “We’re excited to work with the Atlanta Hawks to reintroduce their fan section as the FanDuel 404 Crew and celebrate those fans who truly give the team a home court advantage.”
Last week, on Oct. 3rd, FanDuel announced a $175,000 donation to four Georgia organizations, Greater Valdosta United Way (GVUW), United Way of Toombs, Montgomery and Wheeler Counties, Second Harvest Foodbank of South Georgia, and Golden Harvest Food Bank INC, supporting hurricane relief efforts throughout impacted communities in southern Georgia