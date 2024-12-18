Atlanta Hawks and Georgia Power Launch ‘True to You Workforce Empowerment’ Program
The Atlanta Hawks are one of the hardest working organizations in pro sports when it comes to work in the community and they have launced another helpful program.
Today, the Atlanta Hawks and Georgia Power announced the launch of a new workforce development program. ‘True to You Workforce Empowerment’ is designed to support career development for emerging leaders, including college students, early-career professionals, and individuals re-entering the workforce after a traditional career break, such as veterans. The program offers year-round events and unique experiences designed to foster professional growth and career advancement. Through this partnership, we build on initiatives previously hosted by the organizations, including a Financial Wellness Day, a Veterans Career Fair, a STEAM Day for local middle school students, HBCU Pathways Program internships, and more.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Georgia Power to launch this transformative program, showcasing the incredible career growth opportunities provided in the workplace,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. “With Atlanta ranking among the top U.S. cities for job growth and offering thousands of employment opportunities, we aim to make a measurable impact on the lives and careers of students, early career professionals and veterans in our communities.”
In 2024, the dynamic range of programing offered through the ‘True to You Workforce Empowerment’ program impacted more than 300 people from diverse backgrounds including students, young professionals and veterans.
Georgia Power and the Atlanta Hawks also joined forces to educate and empower community members by providing middle school and college students with invaluable exposure to potential career pathways. This partnership aims to inspire and equip the next generation with the knowledge and access needed to pursue future professional opportunities. In February, the Hawks and Georgia Power curated a one-day “STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) DAY” event for middle school students that exposed them to career fields, jobs, and positions fueled/driven by STEAM. In March, the Hawks and Georgia Power curated a one-day Financial Wellness program for the Hawks’ She Leads Women’s Empowerment Program, which was created to support advancement and growth opportunities of women in the early stages of their career.
During the summer, the Atlanta Hawks and Georgia Power partnered to hire eight current HBCU students for a 10-week internship program at the Hawks and State Farm Arena. To support their professional development, each intern was paired with a Georgia Power employee, who served as their mentor, and participated in several professional development sessions including two events that were hosted at Georgia Power’s Headquarters. The Hawks recently opened applications for the third year of the HBCU Pathways Internship Program and those interested can apply .
The Atlanta Hawks and Georgia Power also partnered on an initiative to connect veterans to diverse career opportunities that leverage their unique skill sets. In collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) Division, the organizations hosted a Veterans Career Fair in July. The event featured over 35 companies and veteran support services, providing valuable resources for nearly 100 veterans. In addition, the Hawks and Georgia Power hosted veterans at State Farm Arena for a S.M.I.L.E. certification training. This program provided insights into job opportunities while equipping participants with essential skills to achieve success within the hospitality industry and overall career readiness.
“Throughout our more than 140-year history of service to Georgia, we have remained committed to making our communities better because we are here,” said Jason Cuevas, vice president of Corporate Responsibility for Georgia Power and CEO of the Georgia Power Foundation. “Georgia’s strong and growing economy thrives due in large part to our investments as a state in education and preparing tomorrow’s workforce. We’re proud to continue to partner with the Atlanta Hawks in programs that help Georgians create rewarding careers.”
