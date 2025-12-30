2026 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks Add Wing Player With Insane Ceiling in Latest Mock

On the court, the Atlanta Hawks are struggling mightily. They have lost their last seven straight games and 11 of their last 13, with their overall record falling to 15-19 after a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. Injuries are certainly playing a role in the Hawks' poor record, but this team is not playing well either, especially on defense.

While the Hawks are working to get better on the court, they are also preparing to see where one of their most valuable assets lands in the 2026 NBA Draft.

As most know, the Hawks own the most favorable selection between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently sit at No. 3 and No. 10 in the lottery odds. The Hawks have a strong chance of having the pick land in the top four and adding a premier player to their roster, as this is expected to be a loaded NBA Draft.

Not only that, but the Hawks will likely land another pick in the first round, courtesy of some complicated pick swaps with the Cavaliers.

In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks land BYU forward AJ Dybantsa with the No. 3 pick and UConn guard Braylon Mullins with the No. 16 pick:

3. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): AJ Dybantsa (BYU)

Position: SF | Size: 6'9" | Age: 18

Pro Comp: Jaylen Brown

"Landing Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, or AJ Dybantsa will seem like special value at No. 3. The idea of Dybantsa falling to No. 3 seems even tougher to fathom at the moment after his most recent stretch.

He's owning BYU's weaker opponents lately, most recently going for a 33-point triple-double against Eastern Washington.

Defenders continue to look overwhelmed by his unique size and power for a wing, while his mid-range shotmaking helps counter drop coverage or clogged lanes.

Nine two-point field goals and 17 made free throws earned him 35 points against Abilene Christian. Just playing to his strengths as a driver and elbow/short corner scorer, he continues to create advantages and high-quality looks for himself in the half court.

Dybantsa hasn't shown as much three-point range (9-of-30), and he does lean on physicality often, although that's because it's been so effective. Boozer's shooting, passing, rebounding and superior defensive metrics could create more versatility and a slight edge, depending on what team is on the clock."

16. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Braylon Mullins (UConn)

Position: SG | Size: 6'5", 190 lbs | Age: 19

Pro Comp: Aaron Nesmith

"Since making a late debut for Connecticut, Braylon Mullins has quickly shown off the tough shotmaking that he was known for out of high school. Most of his made field goals have come off screens and movement.

NBA teams should ultimately see a plug-and-play scorer in Mullins, thanks to his comfort level playing off the ball and shooting skills."

Dybantsa is off to a great start this season, and adding him to this roster would be a huge luxury for the Hawks, considering the talent that they already have. Wherever the Hawks pick lands (it looks increasingly like it will be a top pick), they are going to get a chance to add an elite talent to an already talented group.

