Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Announce Exciting New Partnership With Verizon
Verizon, State Farm Arena, and the Atlanta Hawks are proud to announce a significant partnership, just in time for the 2024-25 regular season. This collaboration marks a renewed strategic initiative by Verizon to bring its cutting-edge products and services directly to Hawks fans while deepening its commitment to the vibrant Atlanta community.
As the Official 5G Wireless Partner and a Technology Partner of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, Verizon aims to enrich the fan experience at State Farm Arena by leveraging its advanced network capabilities to enhance connectivity during games and events. Looking ahead to the next season, Verizon Business and the Atlanta Hawks are working together to make technology upgrades throughout the arena designed to simplify and improve everything from event entry to concession experiences.
“We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Verizon,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Michael Drake. “We hope that fans will benefit greatly from the accessibility that Verizon’s latest innovations provide to everyone whenever they visit our award-winning venue.”
At State Farm Arena, Verizon engineers have already added a combination of 4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband coverage throughout the arena with a particular focus on providing 5G service using its premium mmWave spectrum to the entire bowl and select VIP lounges & suites. This additional capacity will enable fans to connect to the events in the arena in unprecedented ways.
By joining forces with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, Verizon seeks to foster a deeper connection with Atlanta residents and contribute positively to the city’s cultural and sporting landscape.
“It’s an honor to partner with State Farm Arena and the Atlanta Hawks to bring Verizon’s industry-leading products and services directly to the passionate fans of this great city,” said Verizon Atlantic South Market President, Leigh Anne Lanier. “Beyond enhancing connectivity and the fan experience, this partnership underscores our commitment to Atlanta and our desire to be an integral part of the community. Together, we look forward to creating memorable moments for Hawks fans and contributing to Atlanta’s vibrant spirit.”
This exclusive partnership between Verizon, State Farm Arena, and the Atlanta Hawks offers a unique opportunity to connect Hawks fans and the larger Atlanta community with exclusive opportunities. As a result of this partnership, through Verizon customer rewards like Verizon Access, Verizon customers will have exclusive access to State Farm Arena’s events in sports and entertainment, as well as the hottest touring artists coming through Atlanta.