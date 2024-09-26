Atlanta Hawks Announce Two Signings Ahead of Training Camp
The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard/forward Jordan Bowden and forward Joirdon (JOR-dihn) Nicholas, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.
Bowden (BAU-dihn) owns four years of NBA G League experience, most recently appearing in 16 games (11 starts) with the College Park Skyhawks during the 2023-24 season, registering 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes (.495 FG%, .482 3FG%, .733 FT%). In his first game as a member of the Skyhawks on Feb. 12, he connected on 5-6 from three-point range, tying the franchise record for most triples in a player’s debut with the club. Over the course of his NBA G League career, he has seen action in 114 games (59 starts), averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28.6 minutes (.436 FG%, .348 3FG%, .749 FT%).
The 6-5 guard/forward, who has international playing experience with Nancy Basket (France) and Montreal Alliance (Canada), was a member of Atlanta’s NBA 2K25 Summer League team, appearing in three games (one start), notching 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 25.8 minutes.
Bowden enjoyed a four-year collegiate career at Tennessee (2016-20), finishing ranked 24th on the Vols’ all-time scoring list (1,365) and one of only four players in program history to total over 1,000 points, 450 rebounds and 250 assists.
Nicholas, who went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, spent the 2023-24 season with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League. He appeared in 39 games (16 starts), averaging 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.0 minutes. In a win over Ontario on Dec. 10, Nicholas recorded 13 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks in 30 minutes, marking his first of four double-doubles during the 2023-24 campaign.
He also appeared in 19 games (three starts) with Zonkeys de Tijuana (Mexico) during the 2023-24 season, tallying 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19.7 minutes (.414 FG%, .647 FT%).
The Pearland, Texas, native appeared in 131 collegiate games (71 starts), across a five-year career suiting up for Montana (2017-18), Stephen F. Austin (2018-19) and Texas Southern (2020-23). Over those five seasons, Nicholas notched 8.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 20.0 minutes (.534 FG%). The 6-9 forward earned All-SWAC Second Team honors in 2022-23, after leading the conference in total rebounds (257) and rebounds per game (8.9).