Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101

The Hawks are going to the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are going to the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Summary

It was the worst first half imaginable. Lauri Markkanen was the first snowball in an avalanche of wide-open threes from the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, the Hawks were equally poor on offense. Things went from bad to worse when Clint Capela went down with a hyper-extended knee.

The Hawks could have easily given up at halftime and started booking resorts in Cancun. They didn't do that. Their bench mob stopped the bleeding, and then All-Star point guard Trae Young put on another classic playoff performance - 38 points and 9 assists. It's honestly another reminder of why he deserves to be First Team All-NBA

The Cavaliers scored just 41 points in the second half. Darius Garland was no longer finding open looks after knifing through the Hawks defense. Only three players came off the bench and provided very little production.

The Hawks have officially won the Play-In Tournament. They are officially going to the Playoffs for the second straight year. Their next game is Sunday in Miami against the Heat. 

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Mate McMillan said, "We talked about in the locker room - believe. We lost Clint. We knew that he would be out for the rest of the game and the message was 'believe.' I think this team is built for moments like this. They showed last year what they could do in situations like this."

Trae Young sat at the podium with enough ice around his neck to solve the global climate crisis. When asked about making it to the playoffs, Young said, "We just took care of business. We took care of the things we needed to. The east is probably better than the west this year, deeper. It was battle."

Best Photos from Hawks at Cavaliers

Check out these shots from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
USATSI_18096049
5
Gallery
5 Images

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 38 PTS, 9 AST

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 19 PTS, 3 STL

Danilo Gallinari - 14 PTS, 3 REB

Cavaliers Leaders

Lauri Markkanen - 26 PTS, 8 REB

Darius Garland - 21 PTS, 9 REB

Caris Levert - 16 PTS, 5 REB

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Trae Young's New Shoes Show Love to Dogs

Trae Young Demands Your Respect

Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans after a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Atlanta Hawks Eliminate Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101

By Pat Bensonjust now
Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

By Pat Benson12 hours ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Potential Deciding Factors in Hawks vs. Cavaliers

By Pat Benson13 hours ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

By Pat Benson14 hours ago
Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

Trae Young Hilariously Responds to Skip Bayless on Twitter

By Pat BensonApr 14, 2022
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American recording artist Jay-Z watches the game during the first half between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center.
Culture

Jay-Z, Quavo, Other Celebrities Attend Hawks Game

By Pat BensonApr 14, 2022
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball from the floor to forward De'Andre Hunter (12) behind Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

New Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorway Honors Dogs

By Pat BensonApr 14, 2022
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) at the end of the game at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Key Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Hornets

By Pat BensonApr 14, 2022